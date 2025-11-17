Hey Pandas, How Was Your Halloween And What Did You Do? (Closed)

What the title says. How was it? Did you trick or treat, go to a haunted house, do nothing, etc?
#1
Wasn’t as bad as people may think. Worked both jobs, but, got off early from my first job so I could go home and participate in my apartment complex’s costume contest. ( I won 1st place and won a $50 gift card). At my second job, received so many compliments on my outfit. All in all, was a pretty good day.
#2
I handed out candy and Pokémon cards while dressed in a Pikachu mask. So many of the kids loved it, especially a little boy dressed up as Ash. He even gave me a hug when I told him that I love the games (honestly I about died from how adorable the whole thing was). Definitely had fun!
#3
I went trick or treating with my sister, my friend and her sister, and my gf. We got a ton of candy and it was super fun until one of my roller blade wheels fell off and i had to walk back to my house in sock feet and change shoes. I also had my first kiss!!! We kissed 6 times lol. It was the best Halloween i can remember (also like one of the only ones lol i have a bad memory) and super fun
#4
We served 24 litres of hot chocolate, 150 bags of popcorms and 255 packets of candies! :D
#5
i went trick or treating with one other friend. we both started pretty early, and our baskets were full by the time the sun started setting, which is good because in my state, it gets pretty cold. we both hung out in my basement, traded candy, watched a tv show, and ate pizza till my friend’s parent came to pick her up! it was simple, but it was very fun!
#6
Kinda boring, if I’m being honest. I live in an apartment, so I only ever expect kids who live to come in, but I had no trick or treaters whatsoever.
I played some video games (got the platinum trophy/100% completion for Spider-Man 2), and cooked dinner (sausage and gnocchi). My costume was just a full zip up Daredevil hoodie… when I wasn’t overheating.
#7
i went trick or treating it was so fun. My brother dressed as colonel sanders and I dressed as KFC
#8
Gave out about 250 pieces of candy in 2 hours. Our neighborhood is a very popular one. We get a lot of kids from the surrounding areas where it’s not as safe to trick or treat. And my neighbors really step up with the decorations and candy. One neighbor even makes a tunnel with smoke and flickering lights they have to go through to get the candy. It’s so much fun.
#9
I have a large carnival themed yard haunt. We have a skeleton crew of circus performers (literal skeletons posed as clowns, trapeze artists, a strong man, and a sword swallower) I have a freak show, a killing, I mean, kissing booth and a few other stands. I play the Ringmaster and give kids a chance to win a full sized candy bar by playing a couple of carnival games (spoiler: everyone wins). In spite of the snow on Halloween we had over 500 trick-or-treaters.
#10
My Aunt (I live with my aunt and uncle) believes I’m too old to go trick-or-treating (im 16), but I already knew this weeks before, and so I planned on spending it on Discord w my friends n maybe drawing myself w a lil’ costume, but unfortunately my aunt had taken my phone abt a week before Halloween so I just passed out candy to the 5 ppl who came to our house and then went to bed and cried bc im very weak emotionally and having been w/o my friends for six days, especially on a day I rlly wanted to spend w them was too much for me :C :C :C
#11
I went trick or treating. I had an awesome costume that I bought and I got a good-ish amount of candy.
#12
I did what I always do… I got dressed, fixed my face & hair and out the door I went. I don’t care what people think. Go ahead and tell me I’m “too old” for trick or treating and I will tell you to find out for yourself the history of Halloween! Because that is where you’ll find people of all ages trick or treating in some form or another. Pfbbt! Too old… What-ever! Good thing I dressed in character, “Phairly Spoilt”. Dressed to k*ll with black feather wings and a big bag-o-candy to do a Reverse Trick or Treat. That’s right! “Phairly Spoilt” goes door to door, passing out treats to ALL boys and girls who were told they are “too old” to have fun with dressing up and going trick or treating. **If you don’t celebrate Halloween then I understand. If however, you do celebrate Halloween, then please, don’t trick me and bust my bubble. Also, look up a little town in South East Kansas known as Independence, Kansas. The whole town celebrates “Neewollah” (Halloween spelled backwards) throughout the entire month of October! 👻
#13
I dressed as a witch during school, and afterward, when it got dark out, I went out with my dad and siblings. I hung back with my dad as my siblings got their candy. Our house was the spectacle of the night, we had a 13-foot Jack Skellington animatronic that reacted to movement and talked, sang, and had LED lights.
Overall, 10/10 night, especially since I snacked on candy for a while lol. It was fun. And what about all of you? Hope it was great!
#14
I had a cozy Halloween. My boyfriend and I were cuddling under a blanket, with candies, our favorites snacks , watching an horror movie while it was raining outside.
#15
I went trick or treating with my sister and grandpa and I got a ton of compliments on my outfit and candy bucket and I dressed as sandys final outfit from grease and my sister went as Mitsuri from demon slayer and she kept complaining about how many compliments she got
#16
Took the family to a fall festival on Saturday. My kids were in costume, my youngest was a vampire princess. On Halloween we gave out candy to trick or treats and watched scary movies as a family. I love Halloween.
#17
Here in Michigan, we watched in horror as it SNOWED and stuck to the ground. When we got over that, we watched our favorite scary movie of all time, “The Changeling” Starring George C. Scott, from 1980.
#18
Did what I’ve done the past few years… mourned the anniversary of my miscarriage. Amazing how one trauma totally ruins a formerly fun day.
#19
We don’t usually celebrate Halloween in my country (no trick or treating etc.) but my school was doing a Halloween-themed fundraiser to support our service staff :) so I bought tickets to watch a movie in school with my friends. I dressed up as Kim Possible :D the movie we watched was Lights Out I really liked it lol but since my class was so chaotic we were all screaming too much and jump scaring each other during the movie… oh and one of my friends bought a ton of snacks for us which I loved :D
#20
Sat around in my birthday suit, drinking Coors Banquet, eating Pop-Tarts from the box, watching M.A.S.H. on Hulu. I put the porch light on just to confuse the neighborhood kids.
#21
I stayed at home and handed out the candy, it is unfortunately not a holiday I celebrate
#22
I went trick or treating, I was Kurt Cobain, and my friend was a road. We got a solid amount of candy, and even bought some from the convenience store!
#23
#24
It was quite fun! It was very cold where I was, so I did trick or treating on my town’s main street, went to an indoor trunk or treat, and then went to a few houses once it got dark.
#25
I went trick or treating with some of my friends and one of them tried to set me up with their neighbor who has a bf and is probably an adult.
#26
I went to a pumpkin farm/halloween attraction with my friend at night it was fun! I also got a mothman onesie
#27
I drove a golf cart and got 10 lbs of candy
#28
I love Halloween.
I have dressed up every year, since birth, and go trick or treating. Well this was my 46th Halloween and I had a long day at work. So I stayed home dressed up as exhausted.
My daughter got so much candy I ate Tootsie Rolls for days.
#29
Went trick or treating with friends and my bf. Matched costumes with my friend at school (I had 4 costumes this year) I was out for 4 hours! Overall a really good night.
