Hey Pandas, How Many Countries Have You Been To? (Closed)

Share the list of your visited countries. What was your favorite one and why?
#1
13: The Netherlands, Germany Denmark, Sweden, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Greece, Turkey, USA, Spain, England, & Thailand
Travelling is the best thing ever. Everyone should do it, whether you go near or far.
The most important thing I’ve learned while travelling:
People are people wherever you go!
#2
I’ve been to Germany and China. I think my favorite one was Germany because it was more recent and not 100 degrees all the time.
#3
3…. Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia
Fiji was the best…. Beautiful islands, gorgeous reefs and wonderful, friendly people….
See it before climate change destroys the fu(king lot!! Which won’t be long…
#4
I’ve been to a lot honestly, mainly because my grandparents organized family cruises. I’ve been to France, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Russia, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Japan (that was when I was a little baby though so idk if it counts). My favorite was Germany, the weather was nice and it was cool seeing the cities and then the country too!
#5
I’ve been to Croatia, Germany, Poland, USA, Ireland, Czech, Egypt, Austria, and Slovenia. I know it’s not a lot. Hopefully, I can travel to more places soon.
#6
Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Gibraltar, jersey, Guernsey, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Peru, Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, Vietnam, Cambodia, Denmark, Sweden, Norway Finland, Dominican Republic, America & Belgium
I think that’s it
#7
China. Japan. Planning to go to Germany for music festival next year
#8
43. Across 5 continents. Hoping to visit Lithuania and Latvia soon!
#9
France, Ireland, and Albania to visit.
I’ve been in Germany and Greece for connecting flights.
#10
UK, Netherlands, France, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, Czechia, and Egypt
#11
Australia(home country), Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, China, USA, Canada, England.
So 8
#12
Been to the US, because that’s where I live. I’ve never been of of the country.
#13
Let’s see: US, layovers in Germany, Ireland, and Iceland. Kuwait, and Iraq…Six
#14
0 :/ but for states I’ve been to: South Carolina, Illinois, Maryland, flordia, Georgia, and heading to North Carolina for a camping trip this October
#15
I live in the US so just there and Canada. I saw other people posting states so I’ve been to: Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, North and south Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, New York, and Vermont.
#16
I live in the USA and have been to a fair amount of states here. I’ve been to Ontario, Canada (Niagara and Toronto), Dubai UAE (overhyped imo), Karachi Pakistan (feels like a second home since my parents are from there, so it has a special place for me), and Istanbul Turkey (I loved it, want to go back and see the rest of Turkey too)
I also really want to visit Palestine.
#17
I went to Canada twice. Once to the French River (area?) when I was just a kid on a fishing trip with my family and then later on to Toronto on a school trip.
I remember the fishing trip more, because we were there for a week I think. Great fishing, swimming and hiking.
We stayed at a campsite/resort(?) with a main lodge (visitor center/full kitchen and dining room) and a bunch of cabins which is what you booked to actually stay/room in.
It was right on the water, which was awesome.
Toronto I barely remember at all, because we were barely there, period. The charter bus pulled out after school ended on a Friday and we got to our hotel at a*s-o’clock at night. We got a full day on Saturday, then left just after lunch on Sunday and got back home around 10-11pm I think.
I’d love to go back and explore more one day.
#18
5. I live in the U.S., but have also been to England, France, Switzerland, and Germany.
#19
England, Scotland, Germany, Slovenia, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, Austria, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, China, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Oman, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Qatar and almost forgot…but USA ! I am missing a lot on Sub-saharian Africa though….
No flexing at all, I feel very lucky, it’s just that some situations make traveling easier 1) Living in Europe in a well connected country (train, flights, bus, car) helps 2) Having lived in Singapore helps to travel in S-E Asia for moderate prices 3) Relatives living abroad (so no hotel fees) 4) Work likes to ship us every three months or so to a subsidiary in Asia (so no flight nor accommodation & food fees)
