Hey Pandas, How Many Countries Have You Been To? (Closed)

by

Share the list of your visited countries. What was your favorite one and why?

#1

13: The Netherlands, Germany Denmark, Sweden, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Greece, Turkey, USA, Spain, England, & Thailand

Travelling is the best thing ever. Everyone should do it, whether you go near or far.

The most important thing I’ve learned while travelling:
People are people wherever you go!

#2

I’ve been to Germany and China. I think my favorite one was Germany because it was more recent and not 100 degrees all the time.

#3

3…. Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia
Fiji was the best…. Beautiful islands, gorgeous reefs and wonderful, friendly people….
See it before climate change destroys the fu(king lot!! Which won’t be long…

#4

I’ve been to a lot honestly, mainly because my grandparents organized family cruises. I’ve been to France, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Russia, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Japan (that was when I was a little baby though so idk if it counts). My favorite was Germany, the weather was nice and it was cool seeing the cities and then the country too!

#5

I’ve been to Croatia, Germany, Poland, USA, Ireland, Czech, Egypt, Austria, and Slovenia. I know it’s not a lot. Hopefully, I can travel to more places soon.

#6

Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Gibraltar, jersey, Guernsey, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Peru, Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, Vietnam, Cambodia, Denmark, Sweden, Norway Finland, Dominican Republic, America & Belgium
I think that’s it

#7

China. Japan. Planning to go to Germany for music festival next year

#8

43. Across 5 continents. Hoping to visit Lithuania and Latvia soon!

#9

France, Ireland, and Albania to visit.
I’ve been in Germany and Greece for connecting flights.

#10

UK, Netherlands, France, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, Czechia, and Egypt

#11

Australia(home country), Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, China, USA, Canada, England.
So 8

#12

Been to the US, because that’s where I live. I’ve never been of of the country.

#13

Let’s see: US, layovers in Germany, Ireland, and Iceland. Kuwait, and Iraq…Six

#14

0 :/ but for states I’ve been to: South Carolina, Illinois, Maryland, flordia, Georgia, and heading to North Carolina for a camping trip this October

#15

I live in the US so just there and Canada. I saw other people posting states so I’ve been to: Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, North and south Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, New York, and Vermont.

#16

I live in the USA and have been to a fair amount of states here. I’ve been to Ontario, Canada (Niagara and Toronto), Dubai UAE (overhyped imo), Karachi Pakistan (feels like a second home since my parents are from there, so it has a special place for me), and Istanbul Turkey (I loved it, want to go back and see the rest of Turkey too)

I also really want to visit Palestine.

#17

I went to Canada twice. Once to the French River (area?) when I was just a kid on a fishing trip with my family and then later on to Toronto on a school trip.

I remember the fishing trip more, because we were there for a week I think. Great fishing, swimming and hiking.

We stayed at a campsite/resort(?) with a main lodge (visitor center/full kitchen and dining room) and a bunch of cabins which is what you booked to actually stay/room in.

It was right on the water, which was awesome.

Toronto I barely remember at all, because we were barely there, period. The charter bus pulled out after school ended on a Friday and we got to our hotel at a*s-o’clock at night. We got a full day on Saturday, then left just after lunch on Sunday and got back home around 10-11pm I think.

I’d love to go back and explore more one day.

#18

5. I live in the U.S., but have also been to England, France, Switzerland, and Germany.

#19

England, Scotland, Germany, Slovenia, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, Austria, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, China, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Oman, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Qatar and almost forgot…but USA ! I am missing a lot on Sub-saharian Africa though….

No flexing at all, I feel very lucky, it’s just that some situations make traveling easier 1) Living in Europe in a well connected country (train, flights, bus, car) helps 2) Having lived in Singapore helps to travel in S-E Asia for moderate prices 3) Relatives living abroad (so no hotel fees) 4) Work likes to ship us every three months or so to a subsidiary in Asia (so no flight nor accommodation & food fees)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Created This Piece Using Silk Paints And Cold Wax On Habotai Silk
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Why Ozark Had a “Brighter” Look in Season 3 Than in Seasons 1 and 2
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2020
Girl With Autism Confuses Bride With Cinderella And Bride Raises Funds To Take Her To Disney World
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Quit My Job To Go On Adventures With My Husky
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10-Year-Old Girl Drummer Wins ‘Denmark’s Got Talent’ Covering Led Zeppelin And Rage Against the Machine
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2017
Plastic Surgeon Who Fixes “Botched” Operations Goes Viral After Netizens Discover Before-And-After Photos
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.