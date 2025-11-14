Hey Pandas, How Long Have You Been On Bored Panda? (Closed)

by

Hi, i am new on this website!

#1

About two weeks now

#2

1 or 2 years by now

#3

couple months.

#4

I’ve had this account for only a few months but I’ve been on bored panda for about 5 years now.

#5

4 months about

#6

A month or two now.

#7

About a year

#8

idk… i’ve been on boredpanda for a while without an account…..probably June 2020? so i’ve been on boredpanda for at least 9 months :)

#9

3 weeks? Maybe a month

#10

A month or two. But that’s been how long I have had a account but not having a account probably a year. By that way welcome! :)

#11

2 months

#12

Um…almost a month. I somehow have 512 points so it could be longer

#13

7 months now

#14

3-4 months

#15

I think 4 months

#16

This is my secound day

#17

November??? I was probably on abt a month tho before I got an account

#18

5-6 months I think, I honestly can’t remember lol

#19

About 2 months, since December. Also, Welcome!

#20

2 months

#21

Not sure, if I were to guess it would probably be 6 months or so.

#22

I have had an account for about two years now, was scrolling through here at least a year before that so, 3 years now. Wow how the time flew

#23

I don’t exactly remember but I think since early 2020

#24

i’ve been here since the start of quarantine, i used this without an account for the first few months but then i got an account cuz i wanted to interact with everyone else and upvote good comments :)

#25

I think 1 month or so

#26

two weeks or so

#27

10 months all together and 4 months with account.

#28

About 3 months now. But I’ve only had an account for 2 months.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
25 Times People Decided To Air Out Their Dirty Laundry Anonymously Online
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2025
Mom
Mom Season 3 Episode 2 Review: “Thigh Gap and a Rack of Lamb”
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2015
Jon Bernthal Will Be the Lead in Showtime’s American Gigolo TV Series
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2020
I Made A Photo Of Planet Earth With A Mask Because Of Coronavirus
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five of the Most Memorable First Kisses in Television Show History
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2017
Cute, Unique Angels Made By Artist With Vision Disability
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.