Hey Pandas, How Do You Practice Self Care?

There’s gotta be at least one way! If not here’s some ideas…
#1
I’m broke so it’s not about spa treatments or vacations. (Not lookin for pity, just giving context). A lot of my “self care” ideas and practices come from the question: what will provide gratification long term. Like, how will it help me for the next month… because mortgage is due in a week and pedicures only last for so long.
So for example: I bought myself a countertop dishwasher so I would stop spending my entire Saturday doing dishes, allowing my OCD to rage. It is mint green and adorable.
Another would be: I bought a laundry line in hopes that it would lower our electric bill AND get me outside in the fresh (although boiling hot) air.
I also do 10 mins of yoga (I hate yoga) in the morning and at night to help me sleep better. And started cross stitching instead of staring at my phone for 2 hours before bed.
The older I get, the more it is about investment in things that will lower my stress, curb anxiety and relieve the panic that is most of the time in my head and not real, lol.
#2
For mental self care, I write down one thing that makes me happy. One per day. It works for me 🤷🏻♀️
#3
I crochet to keep myself sane.
I wanna get a shirt that has rupla that says crochet all day and not sashay all day lmao
#4
I roughly categorize self care into three parts, for mental, physical and pampering. Psychic: I start my morning thinking about three things I’m grateful for because it makes me happy. I calm down with breathing exercises and occasionally meditate. I evaluated my mental well-being and how I could be my best friend. So I pay attention to how I talk to myself. I do brain exercises every day, which vary in some of the following: Crafting, brain teasers, crossword puzzles, practicing a foreign language and reading non-fictional literature.
Physical: I don’t like exercise because I’m lazy af. However, I like walking (at least 30 min five times a week) and I dance. In the mornings, I stretch to start the day. In winter I force myself to go to the gym because self care is not always fun. Pampering includes a specific time when the phone is on silent. Scented candle, face mask or cuticle care. Music or a good movie. Shower or sauna and a good-smelling body cream that is applied to the body with all the love. Oh, and when I have my period, a bag of potato chips, chocolate and a hot water bottle. Here was a few summarized and sorry for the long answer.
#5
#1 crafts
#2 crafts
#3 crafts
#6
workout, pampering, and music.
#7
I sometimes take a planned leave on a weekday & visit Juhu beach or Marine Drive, Mumbai.
Follow Us