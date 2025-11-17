Hey Pandas, How Do You Define An Introvert? (Closed)

Be kind in the comments, please. Tell us how do you define an introvert.
#1
someone who needs alone time and quiet to recharge, they’re not recharged by social events but drained most of the time,
#2
As an extreme extravert i can’t really explain it but as my introvert friend says “The difference between a shy person and an introvert is a shy person wants to be with people but is scared. An introvert just likes being alone.”
#3
Nice question! In my opinion an introvert is someone who enjoys spending time alone and is used to connecting to their inner thoughts, but it’s not necessarily afraid of human interactions or meeting new people. I consider myself an introvert and also am very shy, but one thing is not related to the other. If I have to give a presentation, if I have to call someone or meet new people, yes, I get shy and struggle to do so, but it is not because I’m an introvert. The afterwards, however, usually involves some time to emotionally recover and recharge, and that I believe is related to introversion. And as both, I’m very guarded, but if we know each other for long enough you’ll see a totally exclusive side of myself that I only show to the people I feel comfortable with. Also, we can talk a lot, specially about things we enjoy/have a strong opinion about (we spend a lot of time thinking after all), but we can also spend an entire day quiet :) at least this is how I see it
#4
Someone who gets energy from being alone and loses it from talking to people.
#5
For me, an introvert is someone who usually prefers solitude over people or distractions. They are often thinking and feeling things internally, and respond to real world things after reflecting internally before taking action. Unless it’s an emergency.
An introvert gets tired around people for too long. They aren’t always shy, stuck-up, or socially awkward. But they take some time to open up and get comfortable around people.
Introverts aren’t characterized by being afraid around people or unable to socialize, but they ARE characterized by often choosing alone over people. If someone is socially awkward, it doesn’t make them an introvert. Extroverts can be awkward too, and socially anxious.
Often, introverts are on the calmer side. I saw something really nice on this introvert website I go to, and an article said that introverts have their socializing switch off until we talk to people. Unlike extroverts, who’s switches are almost always on, introverts need to manually flip their switch to talk to people.
Yeep. Thats the best i Can do. It’s really simple, honestly.
#6
I’m an introvert so I suppose I will define it as best as I can. For me, it’s kinda like I hate seeing and talking to people and naturally just don’t like talking. I was always an introvert, and as I became older I realized I didn’t NEED to talk to people. The people I like talking to today are the people I’ve been friends with before I realized this. I think a lot and listen to music and lock myself in my room for hours on end
#7
This is tough question for me.
I’ve always considered myself an introvert, but maybe I’m just an extrovert trying to survive in a world full of energy vampires.
#8
In my family, when you are done with people we say “My people-meter is low.”
Both introverts and extroverts have people-meters. Introverts just charge a lot slower.
One of my best friends is an extreme extrovert and he explained that if he DOESN’T have people time, his meter will get too high and it will drive him up a wall. He needs people time to take the access energy off.
As an introvert, people also take my energy, but I NEVER have access people-energy. I have to conserve it and then have ‘me time’ to recharge. Sometimes ‘me time’ is alone, but I can also charge by hanging out with people I feel comfortable with.
#9
By looking in the mirror?
#10
People who don’t get energy from spending time with others or a large group of other people
#11
Simply stated – someone whose social battery runs out faster and gets recharged mostly via solo time or around very close few people whereas an extrovert’s social battery stays charged longer and can be recharged through interactions and time around others.
#12
Don’t want to tell you. Sorry.
Follow Us