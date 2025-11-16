Hey Pandas, How Do You Deal With Scam Callers? (Closed)

Scam callers- we probably all get them, but we could have different ways of dealing with them. Share how you deal with annoying unknown numbers here!

One of my friends has a variety of responses, like “Hello? F**k you” or, in a funny business-like voice, pretending to be asking about your car’s “extended warranty”.

I almost never deal with them but when i do it can be very fun. I just go on about different subjects and completely trash however they are trying to scam me. I also change my voice so i sound different. i.e I once got a call and started going on about how i went on a trip to some made up place. It was funny.

