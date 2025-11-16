Hey Pandas, How Do You Cheer Yourself Up? (Closed)

Life has been really hard right now and I can’t seem to be pulling myself up like before. You know that feeling where everything just feels like it’s coming at you left and right, but you got a swing and block right back Until you can’t swing and block anymore. Well, I think I’ve just met my last swing. What are some ways that you guys cheer yourself up?
#1
-go for a walk
-get coffee with friends
-treat yourself with your favorite meal (I ask my mum if she could make my favourite childhood meal – she always does❤️)
-excercise
-shopping (I buy new books)
-try to find one thing everyday that makes you smile (e.g. This morning I saw a small dog carrying a branch that was 3x his size – it looked hilarious😄)
-don‘t force yourself to be happy when you‘re not. everybody has bad days, it‘s ok – just breathe, it will pass
#2
• friends / family
• taking a break
• lavender bubble bath
• garlic bread
• a good song
• a good movie
• reading my bible ( I’m religious sorry if you’re not 😅)
• baking
• decorating
• memes
• something that’ll remind you of good times. The happiest time in my life was when I found Percy Jackson and friendship.
• a good meal
• sleep
#3
I listen to music and/or read. Or I just cry and I always feel better after that :). If I don’t have access to those things I just self isolate, being alone helps me calm down most of the time.
