Hey Pandas, How Do You Celebrate The Fourth Of July? (Closed)

Post your favorite Independence Day celebrations here!
#1
I’m British. I ignore it.
#2
I’m Canadian, so I don’t celebrate Fourth of July. On the first of July was Canada Day, which was great, but the fireworks were so freaking loud that I had a hard time trying to sleep!
#3
I hide in my room and hope that the fireworks and “celebratory” gunfire stop before midnight. My family used to go to a picnic thing in my neighborhood, but we don’t anymore.
#4
With noise-canceling headphones and an extra dose of my anti-anxiety meds.
I suffer from PTSD from ironically, defending people’s right to celebrate this noisy holiday.
#5
Not a celebration but an observation from someone living across the pond in Britain.
Independence Day celebrates America gaining indepence from Britain, does it not.
Why then when mentioning independence day does Americans use the British date format I.e. dd/mm/yy (4th July), and not the American date format I.e. mm/dd/yy. (July 4th).?
Interesting.
#6
I’m Canadian. I do nothing.
#7
Fireworks and hang out at a family’friends/friends house. Just got back a few hours ago.
#8
It was my 2nd 4th of July in America, so I tried to soak it in.
I listened to patriotic music all day, and then in the evening we went up and sat on the hill and watched the whole city setting off fireworks. We also did lemonade and ice-cream.
Then it rained on us, so we went home and hung out.
It was perfect.
#9
I painted on the dining room table. My neighbor was doing a fireworks display, and I was able to watch from the comfort of my home while doing art.
#10
watch and light fireworks and have a cook out
