Hey Pandas, How Did You Pick Your Chosen Name? (Closed)

Some of us might have tried out a bunch in the mirror until one felt right. Others might have gone to a random name generator for help, or might just have had a name that felt right.
#1
My gecko, her name is Fluffy but I call her the Fluffernaut because she is really hard to catch sometimes. I thought this would be a great to honor her
#2
Well, I’m a med student and to complete my work I wake up late each night, so I love coffee.
#3
I read a graphic novel series called Heartstopper and one of the characters really spoke to me on a deep personal level. The character’s name is Charlie Spring. I decided to use his name as my chosen name because it suited me better than my dead name.
#4
I have chosen the name Tähtikarhu. This is “Starbear” in finnish. An actual constellation is involved, more I won’t say.
#5
I’ve always hated my deadname, which I’d rather not say because it makes me cringe haha. I decided that since I can’t legally change my name yet, I’d just use a different name online for the time being. I went through a bunch of different names. (Sable, Alex, a bunch of others I can’t remember) I eventually landed on the name Lexi, but I decided it was too common so I took away the “i” and ended up with Lex. I really like the name. My parents absolutely hate it but oh well, haters gonna hate.
#6
He is a being have become obsessed with ever since I saw what he could do, hence why I added the “MaximumKarma” part.
#7
I got a nickname in when I was 9 because I liked The colors the letters of the name had. It stuck and now it sounds kind emo with no context. It has 3 letters but only sounds like one.
