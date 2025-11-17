Hey Pandas, How Did You Know It Was Time To Get A Divorce? (Closed)

Maybe you caught them in bed with your best friend, or maybe you just found yourself avoiding them around the house. What was your ‘ah-ha’ moment when it was time to call it quits?
#1
TRUST. I am not divorced, but as an actual marriage counselor. It is easy to see when a couple is headed toward divorce and maybe don’t want to see it is when there is no Trust and at least one partner does not believe they will ever trust the other again. Once the trust is gone, the marriage is gone
#2
When you say to yourself I would rather be alone the rest of my life than to continue with the marriage.
#3
not divorced, but my parents are. pretty sure that my dad got the hint when his stuff was on the lawn
#4
My ex-wife was really controlling. I knew it was time to divorce when she told me we were divorcing. True story.
#5
When he’s getting notifications from another girl who’s profile pic is her b**bs
#6
When my teenage daughter was doing her job and being mean to me (her mother), my ex aligned himself with her. Instead of “don’t talk to your mother that way,” he would jump on the bandwagon. They were so obviously unfair about it, that it became black and white, and I knew it was time. Once I (the scapegoat) moved out, my daughter stayed with him for six months, and they fought non-stop. She unded up living just with me for her last two years of high school. To be clear, I never blamed her – that’s how teenage girls are. I’m glad it happened, because I needed to be out of that marriage!
#7
I realised that marriage hadn’t, in fact, made him grow up but just solidified all the horrendous, lazy qualities he already had. Had a different job every week that never lasted more than a few days. He was always ‘naturally gifted’ at anything he did and yet somehow, he kept getting fired because “The boss is jealous of my talents”, or “X just had it out for me”. The thought of dealing with that forever was the final nail in the coffin.
#8
TRUST. I am not divorced, but as an actual marriage counselor. It is easy to see when a couple is headed toward divorce and maybe don’t want to see it is when there is no Trust and at least one partner does not believe they will ever trust the other again. Once the trust is gone, the marriage is gone
#9
When they ended up feeling like a roommate and wouldn’t talk about it. Every time I tried to talk to them about it I’d get gaslighted into believing I shouldn’t feel that way, everything was fine, I was wrong, then I’d cry and apologise. This cycle went on for almost 25 years and it’s only now that I’m seeing the cycle.
Follow Us