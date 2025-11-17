Hey Pandas, How Did You Find Your Purpose In Life?

I think that after a certain age, one needs to find what to devote the next part of their life to. I still haven’t found mine purpose and I am curious to know how people find theirs.
#1
My purpose in life is to make people smile, I’m great at making people smile and laugh, but sometimes it doesn’t work on myself, but it fills me with joy when others are smiling because of me. I’m a bright light shining through the darkness that will continue to shine even when I’m gone.
#2
Be prepared for the possibility that you may never find a purpose. After all, what do you need a purpose for? Can’t you just aim to be content?
I’m in my 40’s and spent the last decade working in healthcare. Prior to that I spent 10 as an insurance loss adjuster. Prior to that I spent a few years hopping around and trying out several different jobs.
I’m currently thinking of getting out and doing something completely different. I don’t know what, but I’ll give it a go.
Sometimes I think I’d like a nice honest job like a caretaker at a school. Sometimes I think of writing full time.
Sometimes I think of running for Prime Minister, but I’m not keen on the working hours.
Maybe I’ll become a life coach, or open a shop. I suppose I could always buy some new tools and become a furniture restorer.
But my PURPOSE in life, is to be content and have memorable moments with my wife and animals.
#3
i don’t think anyone really HAS a purpose. not in a bad way. just that there is so much going on, there isn’t one singular thing you can categorize yourself as to make yourself have a purpose. and thats completely ok. just do what makes you happy and you’ll be alright. thats what i do. be happy, break rules(half joking, and only when u need to lolol), go out of your comfort zone, and just enjoy the experience :DDDD
#4
My purpose has been to find the best life for me. I’m in charge of my life so it’s up to me to deal with failures and embrace success. If something makes me laugh every day then I have embraced success. With failure – dance it out and make sure no one is watching.
#5
I didnt
#6
You guys did that already, what?!?!
#7
In the great book; A hitchhiker’s guide to the galaxy. Where else could it be?
#8
I found it offhandedly. I take care of people. My brother is 7 years younger, I resented it but I love him. So I was his little Mom. Then Mom got sick in her 80s so I took care of her. Then my older brother went slightly off rail after Mom died. My life was empty once i stopped caring for him after he passed. Then my step daughter had a son and doing daycare for him I finally realized, I need to care for people that can’t care for themselves. I can’t monetize it. It’s just something I need to do. My job was in information security. My calling is helping.
#9
I don’t think there’s a specific purpose to life; we’re merely here, existing. That’s essentially our journey – being born, living, and eventually passing away. I lean toward a nihilistic perspective on life. So yeah.
#10
By hiding in a dark room and avoiding all social interactions. Oh wait, no, sorry, that’s how I found my crippling anxiety.
#11
I’ve found mine in Christianity. I want to be a fraction as good, others-focused and generous as God has been to me in the hope that you guys can find the forgiveness and love Jesus died to give you.
Of course I don’t always want to live this way and when I want to, I often do so weakly, but God loves me unconditionally regardless!
#12
My purpose in life is to either push the boundaries of science to its limits or to make others smile a bit. I guess you could say my purpose is to help as many folks as I can
#13
Pretty much like Navin Johnson did
#14
Personally, I don’t know if there’s a such thing. I think life is just meant to be lived, to be experienced, and if you never find your “purpose,” that’s okay. There’s really no rush to find a meaning, you may never find it, but again, that’s okay. Just live your life. Maybe it’ll come to you, and maybe it won’t, but that doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with you or that your life has no meaning. Life is what you make of it.
#15
Making other people happy, even if it might make me less happy or even if I can’t be happy. As long as everyone else is happy, I’m ok. :)
#16
So far I’ve found, and then lost, my “purpose in life “ at least half a dozen times.
#17
I haven’t. I’m I don’t think I will
#18
I wouldn’t say it’s my “purpose in life” but it’s what gives my life purpose, and a reason to… “stay.”
My animals. If I die, or end my life, I know no one will care for them in the same way I do. So, I live.
They make me feel important and needed (even though animals could fend for themselves if humans had not intervened and created the animal trade).
I’ve never been good at talking to people outside of family, and so it helps to make things a lot less lonely.
#19
music
#20
My purpose is creating cursed/cute/occasionally good art! I just like to draw cause it’s satisfying
#21
I fell into accounting by accident, and discovered it was what I was put on this earth to do. I find it so interesting, and love going to work every day. It’s like being a detective, with money. And who doesn’t like money?
#22
To reach the black hole and to disappear indefinitely.
#23
Just to be a good person.
