Hey Pandas, How Can You Support The Lgbtq+ Community?

I think we should all open ourselves to this community. Explain how this community has changed you, do you struggle figuring out who you are inside? There is a few suggestions of LGBTQ+ books for you to read if you want. Tea Dragon Society: By Kay O’Neill, Tea Dragon Festival: By Kay O’Neill, Tea Dragon Tapestry: By Kay O’Neill, Princess Princess Ever After: By Kay O’Neill, This Book Is Gay: By Juno Dawson, Lawn Boy: By Jonathan Evison, All Boys Aren’t Blue: By George M. Johnson , Cinderella is Dead: Kalynn Bayron, and Written in the Stars: By Alexandria Bellefleur.
