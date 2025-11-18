Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Gotten Out Of A Relationship Just In Time? (Closed)

Share your stories!
#1
Ii was 17 when I married Tomas. He was 27. I was too young to see the marinara flags all around me. All through our 18 month relationship, he was abusive. You know, isolated me from family and friends, he beat me, then blamed ma for it. Told me I wasn’t pretty, no one would ever want me; too dumb to ever support myself…you get the picture. One thing I knew, if I had to stay, one of us would be dead and the other in prison. Too this day, over 40 years later, I don’t know which (would be dead or in prison). My escape was only made possible by a friend and 3 of his best buddies.
#2
I know this isn’t exactly what you’re looking for; I guess this is more of a butterfly effect, but…
Years ago I had a girlfriend. We decided to move in together. We put both our names on the tenancy agreement. We made an agreement that if anything should happen, we’d both leave, both still contribute towards the rent for any notice period, and she would get any deposit returned (as I didn’t really need it at the time).
Long story short, 9 months in it, we broke up.
The day after we both had moved all our stuff out, a fire started in flat below (apartment for those not in the British Isles). 2 people died in the blazing inferno that followed. It was Sunday, so we would likely have been there.
#3
I think both my 2 past relationships I got out just in time. However, if you’ve ever gotten out of a bad relationship alive, you’ve made it out in time.
#4
The first three girls I dated all got pregnant by the next guy they dated after me. I dodged three bullets in a row.
