Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Found Yourself On The Internet? (Closed)

Feel free to share a story.
#1
If you search ‘little girl draws demon in church’ I’m the girl in the pink sweater. I found it a while back in a bp post and recognized it from when I went to church with my grandparents to see what it was like. They knew I’d probably get bored since I was a kid so they brought some coloring things. I’m an atheist and never meant to be disrespectful to other’s beliefs, I was trying to make something scary. I didn’t realize how it looked like the devil, but apparently the person in the pew behind me did.
#2
Yes, but indirectly.
I saw an article about a renowned artist, she had painted a picture inspired by a pin badge she had seen. The badge was a limited edition, created to raise money for animals in war charities and she said that she just loved the design and wanted to honour it. It was my badge, I designed it!
I’ll pop a pic in the comments.
#3
yea i found myself on a .onion website i was heccing terrified
#4
Once I was searching up youtube videos, and went to this one channel. It turned out to be my ex bf’s yt channel (I didn’t even know he had a yt channel)
I watched a few of his videos, I was in some in the background, from before we started dating.
#5
Yes, every single day. I just can’t help it.
#6
My mugshot. Took a (ex) friend’s girlfriend shopping and she stole. I had just turned 18 and she was 17. She told them I made her do it. So it was plastered on a stupid mugshot website even after charges were dropped because not only was I not even in the aisle when she stole, none of the stolen items were even touched by me before or after she stole them. It’s finally gone now.
#7
Yes, sadly. I was googling myself and the only things that popped up were one time when I got dead last in a 5k and once when I walked across the back of a news filming…
#8
I found myself in an old community theatre announcment from sixth grade (wizard of Oz I was a munchkin and jitterbug
#9
I was looking at a local news site about a gaming convention we usually attend, and was shocked to recognize a picture of myself playing a pinball machine from a past con, Angry Bird plush strapped to my head
Follow Us