Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Done Something Kind You Later Realized Probably Backfired?

In Dublin, we encountered some down-on-their-luck folks. I was having a smoke and a guy asked if he could bum one for later. Sure, I’d brought them from the US and was covered for the trip. What’s one? I later realized menthol isn’t really a thing there. I can only speculate that he had a horrifying “what the bloody…” Later that day. Sorry guy.

Not necessarily me but i had a summer fling years ago. The girl was taking a break from her bf. He got her a puppy. It was a basset Bassett hound. I got dumped for a dog lol.

Yada yada yada. She dumped the dude but was stuck with the dog.

