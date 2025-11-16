Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Been Insulted But The Insult Was Actually Really Accurate? (Closed)

Post a time when you were insulted but it was more fun than offensive.
An older relative’s new boyfriend once told me, ‘you’re awfully opinionated for a college kid,’ not realizing that at the time I was actually about to turn 30! So not only was it a hilarious unintended compliment, but yes, it’s true. I am opinionated. And I couldn’t care less. Cheers to all my other strong women out there!
Haha,you’re gay
Fogell from Superbad.
Well yea lol, lets be fair everyone has, but my case was when i was called lazy, which granted i am its not for nothing that my life motto is ” never do today what you can leave for tomorow “, however at the time of the insult i wasn’t being lazy.
Weird, r******d Antichrist. He actually called me a reincarnation of Satan but I think Antichrist has a nicer ring to it. I didn’t mind because weird is a compliment and I love Good Omens
Not me, but my sister. A boy at her school was arguing with her, and loosing. Instead of facing delete, he called her a fairy Princess and walked off. My sister is essentially Mable from Gravity Falls soooooo…
i don’t think a person can be insulted about a comment that’s true. maybe embarrassed though.
