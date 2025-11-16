Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Been Insulted But The Insult Was Actually Really Accurate? (Closed)

by

Post a time when you were insulted but it was more fun than offensive.

#1

An older relative’s new boyfriend once told me, ‘you’re awfully opinionated for a college kid,’ not realizing that at the time I was actually about to turn 30! So not only was it a hilarious unintended compliment, but yes, it’s true. I am opinionated. And I couldn’t care less. Cheers to all my other strong women out there!

#2

Haha,you’re gay

#3

Fogell from Superbad.

#4

Well yea lol, lets be fair everyone has, but my case was when i was called lazy, which granted i am its not for nothing that my life motto is ” never do today what you can leave for tomorow “, however at the time of the insult i wasn’t being lazy.

#5

Weird, r******d Antichrist. He actually called me a reincarnation of Satan but I think Antichrist has a nicer ring to it. I didn’t mind because weird is a compliment and I love Good Omens

#6

Not me, but my sister. A boy at her school was arguing with her, and loosing. Instead of facing delete, he called her a fairy Princess and walked off. My sister is essentially Mable from Gravity Falls soooooo…

#7

i don’t think a person can be insulted about a comment that’s true. maybe embarrassed though.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Women Open Up About Their Abortion Stories With The Hashtag #YouKnowMe As Response To Alabama Abortion Law
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Abuse Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About Orcas
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Sick Of Getting Hit On By Creepy Bar Dudes This Girl Starts Giving Friend’s Number, He Destroys Them One By One
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Meet Baddie Winkle, A True Style Icon At 95
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Made A List Of Mythical Creatures
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Took Pictures Of Dancers In The Mist
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.