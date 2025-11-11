Guy Takes Fake Book Covers Onto Subway To See How People React

Scott Rogowsky is not your regular prankster – this New York-based comedian is already quite a star. Scott is famously known for his talk show Running Late With Scott Rogowsky, a mobile game show HQ Trivia and his many viral videos. So, it’s no surprise that his practical jokes are among the best.
While some people might hide behind super smart book covers, pretending to read them to look educated, nobody pretends to read books to make themselves look deranged or perverted. Nobody but comedian Scott Rogowsky that is.
Not only that but he did it on the New York subway, one of the busiest subway systems in the world. In full view of other passengers, the brave comedian pretended to be engrossed by such questionably-named and hilariously funny books as Definitely Not Porn, Mein Kampf: for Kids!, How to Hold a Fart In, Slut-Shaming Your Baby, A Beginner’s Guide To Human Taxidermy and 1000 Places To See Before You’re Executed By ISIS. He came up with the ideas for his covers for books, simply by reading an actual book, named How To Be Black. Needless to say, several passengers were more than a little surprised by the comedian’s bold book title ideas, although it certainly made their commute to work a little more interesting than usual.
Watch the full video to see more of his fake book covers:
