Hey Pandas, Have You Changed Your Mind About Something Fundamental Like Politics, Race, Gender, Religion? (Closed)

Have you changed in a significant, existential way? I was once a politically conservative, evangelical Christian. After repeated arguments with friends, college, and exposure to different cultures, I became open-minded and changed. I am now a progressive liberal and an agnostic. Has anyone else been similarly transformed?
It depends on the time frame you’re asking about. I changed a million times throughout my life: I was religious, then I was an atheist, now I don’t care (practical agnostic). But, in terms of recent memory, my convictions have been pretty robust.
Yes, I have changed just like you and I deal with completely scientific issues. I have become more intelligent, my thoughts have been opened, my point of view has changed.Of course, my country is Muslim, but I believe in science. Are you like that?
1. I was not religious, but close enough. Then I change into agnostic and despise human representations of religions (especially those that lean to violence, money, abuse, condemning other religions and it’s a long list).
2. I grew up in society with divided racial and religion problems, mostly social problems, but for some reason I start to understand view from both sides, even though my family had been victim of this division, that results in certain judgement of said religion/race.
Now I’ve been trying to always point out to anyone, who wants to listen, that someone shouldn’t be defined by their race or religion. I have met best people in every religion, and worst version as well. Which brings me back to my 1st point.
I used to think that organised religion was too restrictive and that veganism was extreme.
I am now a follower of my Saviour Jesus-Christ and I’m vegan; my only regret is not to have done these 2 things earlier.
i used to think that vaccination should be optional, not obligated.
I’ve changed my mind. i am German and this pandemic is never gonna end of people aren’t forced to get vaccinated.
Used to be girl, know I am demiboy
Taxes
I used to be a convinced socialist proud of paying taxes to support the social system. It is in theory ment to help who needs it. And a great idea in theory.
In reality it turns out that barely anybody who jeeds it get money while many who dont deserve it get it. Being a disabled migrant has showed me that no government cares about me and will ever help me.
So now if i could I would 100% do tax evasion. F**k them.
I used to think being vegan was stupid. I would laugh at vegans just for being vegan and think it was just plain silly. I did research and learned farm animals are treated horribly and they contribute to the destruction of our planet’s climate. I’m currently trying to go vegan now but it’s hard.
I grew up a liberal rich-hating republican atheist, but I recovered. Now I am a catholic conservative capitalist monarchist.
