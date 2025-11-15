Hey Pandas, Give Me The Best Roast (Closed)

Let there be roasts.
#1
You must have been born on a highway…. Cuz that’s where accidents happen
#2
If laughter is the best medicine, your face must be curing the world.
#3
guy one: do you smell something funny?
guy 2: what? no, do you?
guy one: eh, i dunno, kinda reminds me of your mom.
#4
i would make a joke about your life,
but your life is already a joke
#5
Joe
#6
That girl is like Diet Pepsi. She’s both bitter and visually displeasing.
Works for guys to, but I came up with this thinking of a toxic female friend lmao:)
