Hey Pandas, Give Me The Best Roast (Closed)

by

Let there be roasts.

#1

You must have been born on a highway…. Cuz that’s where accidents happen

#2

If laughter is the best medicine, your face must be curing the world.

#3

guy one: do you smell something funny?

guy 2: what? no, do you?

guy one: eh, i dunno, kinda reminds me of your mom.

#4

i would make a joke about your life,
but your life is already a joke

#5

Joe

#6

That girl is like Diet Pepsi. She’s both bitter and visually displeasing.

Works for guys to, but I came up with this thinking of a toxic female friend lmao:)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Santa Clarita Diet: Netflix Series Renewed for a Third Season
3 min read
May, 8, 2018
Grey's Anatomy Meredith
The 7 Best Medical Dramas of All Time
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2022
People Are Sharing Pics Of ‘The Platypus’ Dog To Brighten Up Their Day (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Top Five Moments In Hulu’s “Ramy”
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2021
290 Touching Tributes To Late Carrie Fisher By Artists Around The World
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Kobe Bryant's Muse
Kobe Bryant’s Muse Review
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.