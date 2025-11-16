Hey Pandas, Give Me Motivation To Clean My Room

i’m going to be spending a lot of time in here over the break, and i just can’t seem to get the motivation to clean my room. please help and if you have any cleaning tips that would be awesome.
#1
Cleaning tip: work on one section at a time. For example, only focus on your desk until the area is clean and then move on to your bed. And also music helps. Makes you feel like you are in a movie
#2
Your room is messy. Clean it
#3
Take breaks in between, listen to music or an audible book while you clean
#4
Cockroaches…
#5
I want to see a pic. I’m imagining the worst hahaha 🤣
1.Set a timer for 15 mins then take 3-5 mins for breaks as needed.
2. DON’T get on the internet during breaks. It’s a rabbit hole (I’m looking at you BoredPanda.com)
#6
Put on some music. Clean for one song, surf the internet or smth for one song and so on, until the room’s clean.
#7
If you don’t clean ur room a demon will come.
#8
G! O! LETS GO! G! O! LETS GO! YOOOOOOOOU GOT THIS!
#9
Make a list of everything that needs to be done to get your room clean. Then choose something that’s big, but easy and you’ll see immediate results with (generally this is piles of laundry on the floor or trash/dishes laying around). Turn on some music that will get you moving, and work on that task for 20 minutes. Take a 5 minute break and move on to another task so you don’t get bored or overwhelmed. When you finish a task, cross it off your list. I always have my kids start with their clothes bc it’s easy to pick up, quick, and you can see a lot of progress being made. That can be motivating in itself. The list does the same thing. Once you cross an item off, you feel accomplished and it motivates you to keep going. Limiting the time on a task and taking a quick break can help you not to get too overwhelmed. Save all of the nitpicky little things for the very end. I hope this helps
#10
Think of cleaning your room like a metaphor for your life. Are you the kind of person who does what needs to be done? Are you the kind of person who respects themselves and their belongings? Are you able to have self discipline? Do you have what it takes to win at life? I think so. I think you have what it takes and the self respect to clean your room and get your life together. I believe in you. Master this and then look at what else you need to clean up. You’re going to be happier and enjoy life more by doing this. Won’t get rid of all the bad stuff out there but at least you can be proud of yourself and what you are responsible for. Let us know how it goes.
#11
Listen to fast paced music. It goes faster and you like it more.
Follow Us