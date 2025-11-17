Hey Pandas, Explain The Plot Of A Movie Backwards

I will give an example below.
#1
In the plot of backwards Shrek, Shrek curses Fiona to become a human by day, they turn balloons into animals, Fiona creates a bird by singing, they leave Fiona in a tower and Shrek sends Donkey to get arrested.
#2
In backwards Monty Python’s Holy Grail, Arthur Son of Uther king of the Britons is let go from prison after being arrested for murder and then a treaty is made between to sides of a war, and they part ways. Arthur and his knight go on a bridge after meeting a fire shooting ram horned wizard, who is scared of a bunny who mauls people. On the bridge, an old guy flies from the canyon beneath, along with some more knights. they part ways and regroup, then God tells them to find the holy grail. But they don’t and they split ways. and Sir Beddersvere has a mob take a woman of a giant scale while Arthur walks backward away from a conversation about government. And then you learn about a møøse ( I might have missed some but I didn’t want to make it too long, I think I failed)
#3
In The Shining, Wendy and her son travel to the Overlook hotel to reunite with her husband, who was waiting for them in the cold. Danny, the son, looks for his Dad in the maze, and then they go inside and the dad runs away from them while holding an axe. His mental health starts improving over the course of the winter, and his writing skills improve too, as he goes from writing repeated sentences to actually trying to write. Danny makes friends with a couple of girls who live in the hotel, but the family leaves when the dad gets fired from his job.
#4
Not mine, but I looked up “move plot backwards” out of curiosity and this one’s probably my favorite:
Men in Black
Tommy Lee Jones uses a flashing light to convince Will Smith to stop wearing suits and join the NYPD.
