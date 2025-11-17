Hey Pandas, Draw Or Paint Your Weirdest Dream (Closed)

by

Ever wondered how our brains can think up such absurd things in dreams? Share your weirdest and funniest stories on paper to give other Pandas a chuckle.

#1 I Dream Of A Sleep Without Nightmares

#2 A Creepy Donut Beast, Gave Me A Idea Of A Horror Story, Like Happy Kiddy Stuff Turned Into Monster Stuff

#3 Map Of Dreamscape Realm

#4 Not The Best Sketch I’ve Done, But I Am Trying To Improve At My Artistic Skills. This One Is Kinda Of Lazily Drawn Lol. Anyways, I Would See My Oc In My Strangest Of Dreams

#5 Not Sure What To Name This Piece…maybe “The Seer”?

#6 The Infinity- Part Of One Of My Dreams

Image source: google.com

#7 Sometimes I Dream Falling…sometimes I Dream Of This:

#8 Cheeseburger. Literally Just A Cheeseburger

#9 Childhood Friend

#10 One Of My Weirdest Dreams…. So There Was This Giant Flower That Had An Endless Tunnel And Strings Were Coming Out Of It, And I Was Floating From One Like A Balloon. Lazily Drawn, Lol, And For Some Reason There Were Bright Green Mushrooms

#11 Labyrinths

#12 It Was A Weird Dream 😅

#13 (Poorly Drawn On Chrome Canvas) Had This Dream Where My Best Friend Died And I Only Found Out Because My Phone Put A Little Angel Wings Icon Next To Their Messages Profile Picture

#14 I Fight This Clown And Win In My Nightmares. We Don’t All Float And I Barking Win You Demon. Harrowing Dreams But I’m Always Standing When I Wake Up. I Like The Snow Deer Dream Better. Serene

#15 Ummm… Does Anyone Know What This Means?

Image source: source

#16 You Guys Don’t Like May’s Pokémon Card? It’s Bullying? Well Get A Load Of This

