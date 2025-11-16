Hey Pandas, Do You Think Your Handwriting Accurately Reveals What You’re Like As A Person? (Closed)

Can an individual’s unique penmanship and features – the size, shape, slants, etc – reflect who you are?
All my handwriting reveals to my friends and relatives is that I may have missed my calling. I am not a Dr but I sure write like one.
I think. I find that when someone’s hand writing is super clean and slick and just really good (in America cuz I know they TEACH handwriting in Germany so they look pretty much the same) they are usually very organized. But when sloppy and all over the place (that’s me lol) they are a chaotic mess 🙃
Me personally my handwriting is nice but messy in a way that I think reflects my tendency to rush things and also the fact that being perfect is overrated in my eyes.
That depends on what you mean. It’s not a horoscope or something where it can tell if you’re just a sensitive person who cares about animals. But it absolutely can tell certain traits about you. Like if you press down hard on the paper, that can suggest an aggressive personality. It can also tell your frame of mind; if your handwriting is shaky, that can suggest some emotional distress like fear, anxiety, or grief.
I’ve never studied graphology, so i have no idea.
I do and I don’t. My handwriting literally has like 4 different fonts. And the thing is, idk how to write in a different variation of my handwriting by choice. It just happens.
I’ve heard quite a bit of evidence to back this up. I have pretty messy handwriting. You can read it but the letters tend to be different sizes, that e looks more like a c, just think messy writing that you can manage to comprehend. Apparently this is a sign of higher intelligence and/or creativity. My handwriting is messy because I think so fast that my hand can’t keep up. Not bragging though, I’m probably average I.Q.
I have always been told I have beautiful handwriting. It just comes naturally to me because my mother, a retired school teacher, told me if I want to be understood, I need to speak clearly and write legibly. I actually do both.
My handwriting is pretty messy, but I’m working on it. Same with my organization. Everything is all over the place rn, but I’m working on organizing it. I also press down on the paper really hard, and I’m usually pretty stressed with nursing school.
If it does, I may have DID because I have different handwriting at different points of time, ranging from ‘looks like a font’ to ‘what the hell did I write there?!’.
My handwriting and signature tell 2 different stories. My handwriting shows I’m a bit of a perfectionist and want to be understood.
My signature says I sign too many things everyday, all day to really care how legible it is, and just want to get it done and over with.
I don’t think so. I write in very old fashioned cursive with huge typewriter capital lettters. But somedays my hands are extremely shakey and my handwriting looks like chicken scratch
As a professional handwriting analyst for more than 50 years, I can tell you that by examining the way a person arranges their handwriting on the page, the style of writing they adopt, and many factors such as rhythm, speed, and pressure an accurate portrait of their personality can be created.
Yes! Messy, rushed, sometimes forgets letter and has to squeeze them in later, but creative and unique. :D
