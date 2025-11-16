Hey Pandas, Do You Play An Instrument?

by

If so, which one(s) do you play? What made you choose that particular instrument? What do you like and dislike about it?

Also, any TwoSet fans out there?

#1

I play the baritone in my school band, and I’m currently learning piano and guitar outside of school.

#2

Twoset is is the best 🎻

Play a little bit of cello, I mostly play Alto Sax and I do percussion. I did Frontline during last marching season

#3

I’ve introduced our antique 125+ year old upright piano to some classic rock lately and I’m learning (slowly!) how to play the guitar.

#4

I’m a profesional opera singer. My instrument is the voice.

#5

I play violin. I’ve been playing since 6th grade and I really enjoy it. I take personal lessons and I play in orchestra class at school.

#6

I play cello and piano. I hope to someday learn to play guitar, it seems like a lot of fun. I also used to play a mean hot cross buns of recorder

#7

i play the trumpet in marching band at school, and i also play guitar outside of school

#8

I play the piano. I have learned for about 6 years but I also play the recorder

#9

I play piano and clarinet the most currently, but I did flute for a year and I can do recorder too.

I was gifted some bagpipes and for the life of me I can’t play it. Tips?

#10

Used to play baritone treble clef. It’s like a small tuba but higher. It was okay but I didn’t choose it for myself I really wanted to play violin but our school band didn’t have that for an option. Also I couldn’t afford to rent or buy an instrument so I had to choose from what the school had. It was a choice between tuba, baritone and French horn. And my band director didn’t even let me choose French horn. As much as I love music I have dyscalcula so had to work extra hard at my counting. Now I just enjoy listening to music and singing.

#11

I’ve played cello for six years and counting! Loving it- one of the things that makes my life brighter. I also enjoy singing and playing piano.

#12

no.

#13

Guitar, medieval bagpipes and a bit of didgeridoo.
I hope that one day I have enough time to learn to play the cello and go full Ling-Ling on it.

I love TwoSet. And Ibo ❤️

#14

I play Ableton and air drums, lol

#15

I played bass and cello I am learning guitar and I own a trumpet

#16

I used to play the baritone in grade 5

#17

I have played classical piano since 6 yrs old. Also the oboe. Hated them both, but I certainly appreciate why my parents thought this was a good idea. Not that it torture, but a good lesson in discipline.

#18

I wanted to learn the flute. A year before band started I was in a bicycle accident and got a large scar on my lip. I was told i couldn’t play the flute, so i chose clarinet. 3 years later i learned that was BS but it was too late to start fresh in school band. Not only could i have learned the flute like i wanted, but I was pressed to make a quick decision. Now that i think back on it i would have probably switched to orchestra for the violin if given the time to consider…

#19

I’m not a musical person, but I own a mouth organ which I got for my birthday, I try to learn and practice online sometimes :)

#20

I’ve been playing bass for about 30 years. I started getting into metal, rock and guitar based music and started out learning guitar. Then I heard “Orion” by Metallica. I told friend that was teaching me “DUDE! I wanna learn how to play that $h!t right there! Yeah, that slow part. That $h!ts smooth as fa-q!” He says “Yeah, that’s a bass playing that part, but here’s how to do it on a guitar.” That’s when I fell in love with that smooth,hollow moan of a bass and I’ve been playing ever since.

#21

I used to play cello for my school orchestra for one year (didn’t really like it). I’ve been playing piano for about 6 years now.

#22

I play the flute and the piccolo :D

#23

Learning guitar! Trying to play the ‘Hurt’ cover by Johnny Cash. :)

#24

I play the viola. For people who don’t know what that is, it’s basically a slightly larger violin. I play in my school orchestra.

#25

Clarinet – very very very badly! I wanted to play the drums..

#26

I used to play Trumpet but I didn’t apply myself as much as I should’ve

#27

I used to play a recorder to annoy the wits out of my fam. Now I can turn anything you can hit into a drum. The trick is to choose music to match your sound range.

#28

Bb clarinet and piano mainly

#29

I played the piano when I was younger and practiced some on guitar, cello and clarinet, but not enough to play anything complicated. My fingers are a bit stiff and sore these days, so haven’t played in a while

