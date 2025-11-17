Hey Pandas, Do You Match Your Star Sign? (Closed)

I’m honestly such a libra. I’m peace-loving, artistic, judgemental, vain, and overly flirty. All my friends are virgos or other air signs. I don’t believe celestial bodies directly impact your destiny, but it’s funny how much I match a stereotypical libra. Are you like your star sign, or are you ironically the complete opposite?
#1
i’ll let you guys decide: “Scorpios are well-known for their ruthlessness. They are single-minded in their pursuit of their objectives, which they set high. Scorpios don’t see or establish limitations in their life, and they won’t let anybody tell them that they can’t have what they desire. Scorpios aren’t known for showing their decks.” do you think i match that?
#2
I’m a Pisces: “Compassionate, artistic, deeply emotional, especially empathic, at least a little bit psychic, and often inclined to throw themselves into caring for others at all costs”. I mean sometimes? Not psychic though
#3
CP from a rando website: “ Unlike most Cancers, you do not feel the need to guard your emotions. You express your thoughts and feelings with abandon, because you know yourself. All that personal magnetism, charm, and self-assurance leave you with relatively few inhibitions and contribute to your worldly success. And success is very important to you, for your inner Leo nature creates a strong need for status, recognition, and acclaim. Contentment is only found when you’re certain you’ve won the respect, admiration, and, in some cases, the adulation you feel is your due in life.”
Could not be more wrong lmao.
#4
I’m a Leo! Here are some excerpts I found for traits:
“Bold, intelligent, warm, and courageous…”
No, yes, no, and no.
“Blessed with high self-esteem”
Ha! That’s a laugh.
“don’t believe in false modesty and will be the first to praise themselves for a job well done.”
Not sure about this one, actually.
“Intense and energetic, Leos thrive on social interactions and have no problem making friends”
Sounds like my sister, but sure as heck ain’t me.
“also can’t resist flashiness…”
Big no. I’m a very plain person.
“Work and outward appearances matter to this sign.”
I don’t care about either lol.
There’s some other things, but I think those are just basic traits anyone can have. Like creativity, intelligence, or a sense of adventure. Basically, I don’t fit as Leo because I’m an introvert and not very worldly regarding outside looks or possessions. I also have no ambition
#5
Yeah pretty much. I’m a Gemini. I’m nerdy, fairly smart, nicer that I probably should be and I am definitely indecisive and a bit nosy
#6
I’m an Aquarius technically, but Google thinks I’m a cancer or an Aries. Someone told me I’m an Aquarius cause I’m responsible (yeah when I’m working) quiet (I am not idk how they think I am) and stubborn (clearly yes) but idk. Y’all’s opinions?
