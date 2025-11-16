Hey Pandas, Do You Have Something You Want To Say?

Sometimes, we have something we just want to share, something we want to get off our chests or put out into the world. This posts sole purpose is to let you pandas get something off your chest. Speak your mind, say anything you want. Just keep this in mind as you do so;
1. EVERYTHING HERE IS CONFIDENTIAL!!!! Do not share anything you see here unless the OP says it’s ok!
2. NO ONE IS GOING TO JUDGE OR CRITICIZE!!!! The only thing that should be in the comments is supportive words and congratulatory messages, no criticism or bots please!
3. POST ANYTHING YOU WANT TO SHARE!!!! This is a safe space, talk about anything you want or need to talk about! You can share interests, facts, stories, Shower thoughts, and anything else you want! You can get sad or hurtful things off your chest, or celebrate your accomplishments! The choice is yours!
4. DO NOT POST ANYTHING ABOUT OTHER PEOPLE!!!! If your friend told you a secret and told you not to tell anyone, don’t say it here out of respect for other people’s privacy.
Now, whats on your mind?
#1
Sometimes, I worry that I’m not good enough, because everyone I know is so much prettier, smarter, and more talented then me. I feel like I’m a terrible person a lot.
#2
Nope you’re not any of those things! The very fact that you can consider the possibility is proof enough that you aren’t. It’s people who have no clue that actually are!
