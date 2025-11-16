Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Unusual Habits Or Supersitions? (Closed)

What kind of habits/superstitions do you have? How did they start?
#1
A wierd thing about this year’s set of Very Important Exams I’ve noticed, is that loads of people have a set of things that they absolutely have to do on the morning of an exam, its almost like a superstition. I take a tiny model dinosaur into the exam hall, my bestie eats a golden kiwi every morning, one friend wears mascara on exam days but never eyeliner, a lot of people wear exactly the same hairstyle, but there are loads, from learning a few Swedish words to eating your weetabix. Basically if the first one went ok, most people I know tend to do things exactly the same way for the rest.
#2
i always do things in three or they won’t work. also, i make my eye twitch when im stressed because it calms me down. (also to all my friends, im back! i just can’t comment yet)
#3
i use a knife to cut my food- and i don’t mean a knife, i mean a bayonet/dagger type knife. and for some reason, i don’t use a regular meat or butter knife because it just doesn’t taste as good 🤷
#4
I’ll go first- my unusual habit is that, when I’m trying to focus, I’ll think out loud (mutter to myself) and tap a pencil in sync with the syllables.
#5
i do a quick reload of my airsoft replicas and make sure their in the right spots idk why but thats the only way i sleep right
#6
When I’m feeling overwhelmed I hit the insides of my wrists together. I also just hit the index of my wrist into my knee if I’m sitting down.
#7
I touch a doorknob before turning off the light downstairs (we have a carpet floor) so the static doesn’t shock me.
#8
I carry a book with me nearly everywhere I go, even though I hardly read anymore (which is disappointing, that I hardly read)
#9
1) I don’t sleep with my phone screen facing up. Because of a short dream I had, where a very frightening face showed up on my black screen.
2) I will not, WILL NOT, allow the triple digits of 6 to be put in my face or ears or mind. If start thinking about it, my brain will repeat it over and over so I have to replace it with “777” instead. Ugh, imagine summoning the devil because you can’t get the freaking number out of your head. I’m also afraid of saying the digits in my head for the “triple digits of 6” times. Yknow, saying it six hundred and sixty- yeah. Anyway. 777.
3) I kind of believe in fortune cookies… kind of. It depends where they’re from. One time I got a really odd one that talked about speaking to my crush, then on the other side where you learn some Chinese, the word was the sport my crush played. Still hung up on that.
4) I get deja vu a lot. Like, I’m quite sure at times that I’ve had a glimpse of my future in some sort of dream. Almost as if… as if God has paused time without our knowing and has rewinded it so that other people would make a better choice… I’m sure it’s not me all the time though, who has to make a different choice, because the situations match my brief and vague memory of it happening before. Except for when I get deja vu, am weirded out for a moment, then say something different than what I remember. I get deja vu at least once or twice a month. For instance, you know the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie that came out recently? Either that one or it’s counterpart, the one where he’s trying to go home or something, someone he loves dies, correct? In his arms, and he’s crying at the bottom of this building. (Don’t wanna spoil who or what they looked like). I saw that scene before, years and years ago, before the movie even came out. I remember it and I’m very certain of it. It’s like, those dreams you have that you don’t remember after fully waking up, except when I see the same thing happening in my dream I remember it. I’m quite sure it’s real in some cases. Some deja vu instances feel stronger than others.
I had another one but went ranting about the deja vu thing for too long I forgot lol. Sorry. For this being long and for forgetting another one…
