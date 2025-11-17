Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Suggestions On How To Get Rid Of Dandruff? (Closed)

I’ve become insecure as I get comments on the amount of dandruff I have. Does anybody know how to get rid of it?
#1
-anti dandruff shampoo
-wash your hair with cold water
-put oil in it (coconut, almond…)
-talk to a professional if it’s really bad
#2
I used to suffer from dandruff a lot.
A hairdresser once said to me, ‘Remember, your scalp is skin! So you have dry skin. If normal off the shelf or over the counter things don’t work after a month, go see a doctor.’
I did, he referred me to a dermatologist, turn’s out there was an underlying skin condition, which was treatable.
Just worth considering…
#3
I have scalp psoriasis but this might help with dandruff.
First i shampoo with Head & Shoulders, then i shampoo with a Coal Tar shampoo – i think i have a Neutrogena currently. Salicylic Acid shampoo might work, too.
Sometimes i follow these up with Hydrocortisone Creme – i literally lather up with a large amount and leave in in overnight. It doesn’t hurt, and it clears out the psoriasis quickly – maybe does the same for dandruff, idk
#4
A hairdresser told me I should try brush my hair before and after showering but I’ve gotten no result from doing that
#5
Put olive oil on your scalp and let it soak in. Then massage/comb your scalp to help lift it off and then wash and condition your hair
#6
– use anti dandruff shampoo along with regular shampoo, using too much of anti dandruff shampoo will dry out your hair.
– brush morning and night
– when it’s down don’t run your finger from scalp down, it makes more flakes.
– cold water to rinse hair.
#7
Get a silicone head massager to use when you wash your hair. It massages you head which cleans the scalp unblocks hair follicles, and stimulates blood flow to the head to help hair growth and thickness. One of the best things I ever bought.
#8
head and shoulders shampoo
#9
Something that really helped me is if you have semi long hair, you can use shampoo, wash it out, and use shampoo for a second time. When using shampoo both times, you really have to rub it in, but gently, because your hair is more fragile when it’s wet.
#10
A lot of cheapo conditioners have a wax that can build up on your hair. I tried switching to a (slightly more expensive) all natural shampoo and conditioner and it’s gotten a lot better.
#11
Stop using sulfate shampoos.
Go to a dermatologist to get a diagnosis of what is causing the dandruff, if it is dandruff.
Do not use cheap anti-dandruff shampoos, like Head and Shoulders. They leave a residue that sticks dead skin to your hair and scalp. Once you switch shampoos all that dead, gross c**p releases and the dandruff will appear a lot worse.
