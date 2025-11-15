Hey Pandas, Do You Have Anxiety Or Depression? (Closed)

by

I know I’m not the only one who has gone through this stuff! Write it down!

#1

My story! When I was in 3rd grade, my school had a visitor that talked about how we need to stop wasting electricity because it will run out. I took this to the extreme and would have MAJOR freak outs. I wouldn’t even consider the fact that we weren’t’t going to die- yet. Now it’s better, but I go through depression- a lot. I have in fact thought about suicide a couple of times. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen. 😐

#2

Yes. It sucks. I’ve learned to cope with my anxiety, but when I was younger (8 or 9) I would have frequent panic attacks about really small things. Stomach pains, death, and getting sick are just a few of my worries. Just know that what you are going through is normal and it’s okay to be afraid. My therapist told me that you should have anxiety because it is a normal healthy thing, but you can learn ways to cope with it. Just remember you’re not alone, and that talking with someone helps a lot!

#3

Well, I’m dead, does that count?

#4

I’ve got anxiety and depression. Didn’t find out about it until after high school though it made senses. My first year of high school, someone had put me in a speech class. I had to take a subject and make a speech out of it and then present that speech to the class. Each time my hands would be shaking so bad that I couldn’t read what I’d written and would have to make up my speech as I went.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Curse of Oak Island Teamed up with Ancient Aliens to Explore a Mysterious Culture
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2018
The Impeccable Portrait: 50 Best Wedding Portraits Of The Decade
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Dog Has A Permanently Grumpy Face And It Made Him Go Viral (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Female Pandas, When Did You First Get Your Period And How Did You Cope? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Painted Twelve Zodiac Sign Constellations As Cats
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
General Hospital Spoilers: Liz and Franco Finally Make it Official
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.