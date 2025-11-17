Hey Pandas, Do You Guys Have Duolingo? (Closed)

i do, so just wondering :]
#1
Yea I have a 151 day streak and I’m learning French and Japanese, I haven’t done alot of Japanese tho but I’ll get to it someday
#2
indeed i do, i have like a 39 day streak. i’m learning french and at one point i had a 650 day streak
#3
Oui, je étudie français avec le chouette, Duo. That was…probably grammatically incorrect, but anyways: I have, as of today, a 270 day streak :)
#4
i did, but i don’t have the attention span to hold my streak to more than a week lolol
#5
Yep! I lost my streak sadly when school started, but I’m working up the motivation to start again! I’m taking German in school, so it’s less needed, but it’s fun, and I need stuff to do on the bus ride home that isn’t scrolling.
