Hey Pandas, Do You Guys Have Duolingo? (Closed)

by

i do, so just wondering :]

#1

Yea I have a 151 day streak and I’m learning French and Japanese, I haven’t done alot of Japanese tho but I’ll get to it someday

#2

indeed i do, i have like a 39 day streak. i’m learning french and at one point i had a 650 day streak

#3

Oui, je étudie français avec le chouette, Duo. That was…probably grammatically incorrect, but anyways: I have, as of today, a 270 day streak :)

#4

i did, but i don’t have the attention span to hold my streak to more than a week lolol

#5

Yep! I lost my streak sadly when school started, but I’m working up the motivation to start again! I’m taking German in school, so it’s less needed, but it’s fun, and I need stuff to do on the bus ride home that isn’t scrolling.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Stage Of Expressions: I Find Funny Faces In Everyday Objects, Here Are 30 Of My Pareidolia Pics
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Parents Who Let Their Child Jump All Over Tray Table During An 8-Hour Flight Receive Online Backlash
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Create Large Earth Globes From Gypsum And Natural Pigments (16 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
How We Eat Toast Around The World: Illustrated
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Sellers Of ‘Breathable Masks’ Get Called Out For Selling These Items Which Obviously Don’t Work
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Man Discovers Secret 30 ft Well Inside His Friend’s 1843 House After Breaking Through The Floorboards
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.