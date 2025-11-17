Hey Pandas, Do You Believe In Friday The 13th?

If so, is there anything special you do that day?
#1
I have a black cat….
#2
I don’t believe in all that stuff but I do have an exam that day so now I’m planning on praying to god
#3
No I don’t because bad things happen every day. If your car breaks down on Friday the 13th people will say it happened because of the date, but if your car breaks down any other time nobody blames the date then.
#4
Not really a believer but we never, ever scheduled hardware or software changes on Friday the 13th.
#5
well my PSATS are on the day so i don’t like it
#6
not rlly. im not a highly superstitious person
#7
I do belive that it’s a date and a day.
#8
not me but one of my teachers thinks its lucky because her sister, who’s her best friend, was born on a Friday the 13th
#9
My birthday fell on a Friday the 13th before and my half birthday falls on a Friday the 13th this year
#10
Yep! I just watch horror all day
#11
Well, nothing bad happened yesterday, I’ve walked under tons of ladders, broken several mirrors, love black cats… and I’m fine. Everything’s FINE. (I’m not superstitious but could definitely be doing better.
#12
Yes. I play pranks on my friends and when they tell me about their ‘bad luck’ I convince them it’s because it’s the 13th and it’s Friday
#13
My grandma (who died just over a year ago) was born on a Friday the 13th, so it’s always been a lucky day in my family
#14
I just pretend that it’s a scary day for the fun of it yk. I don’t believe in it literally but I just wore black and went to an escape room with my friends.
#15
No. But it is a day before Saturday, so that’s good, ig
#16
How can you not believe in Friday 13th? It occurred last week. It was the 13th October and it was a Friday. It happens a few times a year. If it’s not a leap year it can possibly happen in February and again in March. As to whether I do anything special, that’s a good question. The answer is yes. It’s Friday. I finish work at 5.30pm then get the entire weekend off. That’s pretty f*****g special.
#17
It sucks the game was shut down.
#18
🎶California Girls🎶(Only GOATS know what I’m talking about)
