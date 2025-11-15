Hey Pandas, Did You Get A “Pandemic Puppy”? Share Your Story (Closed)

by

Did you get a dog in the last 12 months? Share a picture of your “Pandemic Puppy,” their adoption story, and how they’ve helped you during this pandemic.

#1

Yes I got a rottweiler in April when she was 8 weeks old.

#2

Um can i share my “Pandemic Hamter”.
Anyway so we got our hamster Sparrow in early july from a Ethical breeder. We reasearced all bout hamsters and watched a youtube channel Victoria Rachel ( ill leave a link below) And so we found out that hamsters need 450 sq inches of floorspace, Syrians need a 12 in wheel with no mesh, they need 6 in of bedding, A good homemade diet and play time reagulary for 20 mins a day. And muchhh more.

youtube.com/user/ChocolateColors26

P.S NEVER get a hamster from a pet store pls get it from a rescue or a ethical breeder. Pet store animals come from mills like puppy mills.

#3

The pandemic isn’t over however it is feeling less lonely than it was in the beginning. Our 2yo pup (Samoa) was definitely feeling the sadness and loneliness that came with those really rough 6 months of everything being closed and not being able to see his friends. In December, we made the decision to bring home a puppy! Alaska is definitely one of the best decisions we’ve made. Having her has given Samoa a friend and he is now less lonely and has a companion to bond with; she’s also brought our family closer and given us more to smile and laugh about!

Image source: instagram.com

#4

I’ve got a ‘pandemic kitty,’ one day before the first wave of quarantine. I know this one’s about dogs, so the stage is yours.

