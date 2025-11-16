Hey Pandas, Describe Yourself In The Style Of A Writer (Closed)

If you want to, do it in the third person! I’m excited to see what you guys come up with!
Side note: please no self-hate. Even if you think that your face is really ugly, look at it the way a writer would – see everything beautiful. Glorify flaws. Romanticize every little bit of yourself.
#1
He’s a boy with a hooked nose and light brown eyes, with a pale fleck of green in one. His hair is short, dark golden brown, and falls in loose curls over his forehead. He’s thin and holds himself in a way that makes him look taller and stronger than he must truly be by the look of slender hands and the hoodie that doesn’t seem to hit any skin. He smiles with his eyes and talks too much, sometimes speaking before he can think. He is not unusual, or particularly pretty, but he doesn’t care enough for it to matter.
#2
He’s a good singer, he mostly just buries his nose in his sketchbook and draws, he reads way too many books but he doesn’t care, he wears a lot of cool clothes, he prefers to be left alone sometimes, he is kinda unusual but he likes it that way. His eyebrows look like a fuzzy caterpillar crawled on his face and fell asleep above his eyes, his singing voice is surprisingly beautiful, he is very nice and friendly, but when the internet goes down he gets very annoyed, but he has a secret weapon, books.
#3
She was young, and thin- wearing a modest outfit of jeans and a sweatshirt. Her hair fell in loose curls around her shoulders, and was a dark brown color that matched her eyes.
Although she wasn’t beautiful, she was pretty in her own way- with soft features and kind smile. It was easy to see how shy she was- staring at the ground and wringing her hands nervously, only speaking when it was necessary.
#4
#5
(This is my 3rd attempt at poetry so bear with me)
Rust coloured fur, a ring laden tail,
Whiskers twitching, so thin and frail
Tread upon velvet black paws,
With retractable claws
A fuzzy face, alert ears
As the creature nears
A shape in the grass-
(I’m a Red Panda 🙃)
#6
She is short like a 5th Grader, also sounds and looks like one, but is a 7th Grader.
She has black hair, sometimes wavy and sometimes straight. Always wearing black and sometimes red.
Her eyes are brown but nearly black, looking deep enough you can see speckles in her eyes, but it’s highly unlikely because she always looking at her art.
#7
There’s Spleens the Cat Fan good old Spleens the Cat Fan boy I hate her
#8
To be honest, I can barely describe myself mentally. I think I am just so complicated that even I can’t comprehend me. I spend time alone and find it difficult to really be myself because I don’t know who I am, only when I’m drunk. Physically, however, is relatively simple. I have dirty blonde roots that faded into a natural-appearing yet artificial red. I have a muscular build for a teenage girl- years of martial arts helped me there. My eyes are a piercing blue with large pupils, like I’m in love with everything I see. I’m most definitely not- I am a respectful but spiteful being.
