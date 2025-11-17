30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

by

Coming up with a fun and creative idea for your costume is one of the best parts of Halloween. (Well, aside from all the candy we get to eat, guilt-free.) Something that’s really enjoyable is taking a peek at how some of the most well-known people around the world celebrate the season. 

Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most stunning celebrity costumes for Halloween 2023 so far, and they are fantabulous! Scroll down and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones. Who knows, these photos might give you some last-minute inspiration if you need it.

Entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington, from Hollywood, shed some light on how celebrities can affect their fans with their Halloween fashion choices, and how stars can stand out from the crowd with their costumes. You’ll find the expert’s insights, which he shared with Bored Panda, below.

#1 Foo Fighters As ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Characters

Image source: foofighters

#2 Keke Palmer As The Bride Of Frankenstein

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: keke

#3 Ed Sheeran As Chucky

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: teddysphotos

#4 Adele As Morticia Addams

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: adele

#5 Amelia Dimoldenberg As Mr. Bean

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: ameliadimz

#6 Christina Aguilera As Cher

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: xtina

#7 Megan Thee Stallion As Flower From Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: theestallion

#8 Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos In Day Of The Dead-Inspired Costumes

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: kellyripa

#9 Victoria Justice As Woopie Cushion

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: victoriajustice

#10 Tyga As Terrifier’s Art The Clown

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: tyga

#11 Jenna Dewan And Steve Kazee As Kim And Edward From Edward Scissorhands

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: jennadewan

#12 Kelsea Ballerini As Barbie

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: kelseaballerini

#13 Madelaine Petsch As Poison Ivy

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: madelame

#14 Lori Harvey As Lara Croft

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: loriharvey

#15 Ice Spice As Betty Boop

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: icespice

#16 Paris Hilton As Britney Spears

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: parishilton

#17 Cindy Crawford And Rande Gerber As Sandy And Danny From Grease

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: cindycrawford

#18 Demi Lovato As Snow White

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: ddlovato

#19 Saweetie As Edwards Scissorhands

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: saweetie

#20 Paris Jackson As Frodo Baggins

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: hollywoodlife

#21 Megan Thee Stallion As Greta From ‘Gremlins 2’

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: theestallion

#22 Chrissy Teigen

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: chrissyteigen

#23 Richard E. Grant And Tom Hiddleston As David Bowie

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: RichardEGrant

#24 Julien Baker And Lucy Dacus As Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: lucydacus

#25 Megan Fox And Mgk

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: hollywoodlife

#26 Megan Fox And Mgk As Kill Bill Assassins

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: meganfox

#27 Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams As Seemingly Ranch And Ketchup

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: sarahhyland

#28 Halle Bailey And Ddg As Janet Jackson And Tupac Shakur In Poetic Justice

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: hallebailey

#29 Lili Reinhart As Harley

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: lilireinhart

#30 Natalia Bryant As Black Swan

30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Image source: nataliabryant

