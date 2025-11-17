30 Celebrities That Surprised Us With Their Halloween Costumes

Coming up with a fun and creative idea for your costume is one of the best parts of Halloween. (Well, aside from all the candy we get to eat, guilt-free.) Something that’s really enjoyable is taking a peek at how some of the most well-known people around the world celebrate the season.
Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most stunning celebrity costumes for Halloween 2023 so far, and they are fantabulous! Scroll down and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones. Who knows, these photos might give you some last-minute inspiration if you need it.
Entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington, from Hollywood, shed some light on how celebrities can affect their fans with their Halloween fashion choices, and how stars can stand out from the crowd with their costumes. You’ll find the expert’s insights, which he shared with Bored Panda, below.
#1 Foo Fighters As ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Characters
Image source: foofighters
#2 Keke Palmer As The Bride Of Frankenstein
Image source: keke
#3 Ed Sheeran As Chucky
Image source: teddysphotos
#4 Adele As Morticia Addams
Image source: adele
#5 Amelia Dimoldenberg As Mr. Bean
Image source: ameliadimz
#6 Christina Aguilera As Cher
Image source: xtina
#7 Megan Thee Stallion As Flower From Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland
Image source: theestallion
#8 Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos In Day Of The Dead-Inspired Costumes
Image source: kellyripa
#9 Victoria Justice As Woopie Cushion
Image source: victoriajustice
#10 Tyga As Terrifier’s Art The Clown
Image source: tyga
#11 Jenna Dewan And Steve Kazee As Kim And Edward From Edward Scissorhands
Image source: jennadewan
#12 Kelsea Ballerini As Barbie
Image source: kelseaballerini
#13 Madelaine Petsch As Poison Ivy
Image source: madelame
#14 Lori Harvey As Lara Croft
Image source: loriharvey
#15 Ice Spice As Betty Boop
Image source: icespice
#16 Paris Hilton As Britney Spears
Image source: parishilton
#17 Cindy Crawford And Rande Gerber As Sandy And Danny From Grease
Image source: cindycrawford
#18 Demi Lovato As Snow White
Image source: ddlovato
#19 Saweetie As Edwards Scissorhands
Image source: saweetie
#20 Paris Jackson As Frodo Baggins
Image source: hollywoodlife
#21 Megan Thee Stallion As Greta From ‘Gremlins 2’
Image source: theestallion
#22 Chrissy Teigen
Image source: chrissyteigen
#23 Richard E. Grant And Tom Hiddleston As David Bowie
Image source: RichardEGrant
#24 Julien Baker And Lucy Dacus As Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson
Image source: lucydacus
#25 Megan Fox And Mgk
Image source: hollywoodlife
#26 Megan Fox And Mgk As Kill Bill Assassins
Image source: meganfox
#27 Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams As Seemingly Ranch And Ketchup
Image source: sarahhyland
#28 Halle Bailey And Ddg As Janet Jackson And Tupac Shakur In Poetic Justice
Image source: hallebailey
#29 Lili Reinhart As Harley
Image source: lilireinhart
#30 Natalia Bryant As Black Swan
Image source: nataliabryant
