Hey Pandas, Describe Yourself In 5 Words Or Less (Closed)

If 5 words could tell about you as a whole, what would they be?

#1

Uncommunicative. Dammit.

#2

ADHD but make it gayer

#3

Gay
Sad
Lonely
Tired
F**k

#4

I’m humble and f**king awesome

#5

Bored, lonely, funny, introvert, but above all, sad!

#6

Kind, excitable, funny, slightly suicidal

#7

Strange, spooky, ethereal, weird

#8

Chubby, crazy, silver fox. Doormat.

#9

Comic writer, nerdy, stupid, funny, Cupio-Aroace

#10

bored lazy confused neeeerrrrd makes_death_sounds_randomly

#11

slightly gullible yet endearing pig

#12

Harry Potter nerd

#13

Introverted, lazy, funny, artistic, procrastinator, etc..

#14

Smartass gay furry with ADHD

#15

if tom holland were russian

#16

Obsessed with hosiery.

#17

Flirty, fun, feminine, friendly, and firey. (I like alterations)

#18

I’m committed to being lost

#19

you motorboatin sonuva b***h

#20

Gay, trans, adorable, Heartstopper fan.

#21

Fruity. Quiet. Crude. Dramatic. Short.

#22

Pansexual pasta

#23

Stay away from me

#24

Dog lover
Lazy
:(

#25

The Phantom of the Opera

#26

All that is man.

#27

…who?

#28

Book worm, social but also anti social, smart, sarcastic, too literal to people I don’t like. sorry I know it’s more then 5 words

#29

I am very racist

