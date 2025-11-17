Hey Pandas, Describe Yourself In 5 Words Or Less (Closed)

If 5 words could tell about you as a whole, what would they be?
#1
Uncommunicative. Dammit.
#2
ADHD but make it gayer
#3
Gay
Sad
Lonely
Tired
F**k
#4
I’m humble and f**king awesome
#5
Bored, lonely, funny, introvert, but above all, sad!
#6
Kind, excitable, funny, slightly suicidal
#7
Strange, spooky, ethereal, weird
#8
Chubby, crazy, silver fox. Doormat.
#9
Comic writer, nerdy, stupid, funny, Cupio-Aroace
#10
bored lazy confused neeeerrrrd makes_death_sounds_randomly
#11
slightly gullible yet endearing pig
#12
Harry Potter nerd
#13
Introverted, lazy, funny, artistic, procrastinator, etc..
#14
Smartass gay furry with ADHD
#15
if tom holland were russian
#16
Obsessed with hosiery.
#17
Flirty, fun, feminine, friendly, and firey. (I like alterations)
#18
I’m committed to being lost
#19
you motorboatin sonuva b***h
#20
Gay, trans, adorable, Heartstopper fan.
#21
Fruity. Quiet. Crude. Dramatic. Short.
#22
Pansexual pasta
#23
Stay away from me
#24
Dog lover
Lazy
:(
#25
The Phantom of the Opera
#26
All that is man.
#27
…who?
#28
Book worm, social but also anti social, smart, sarcastic, too literal to people I don’t like. sorry I know it’s more then 5 words
#29
I am very racist
