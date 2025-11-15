Hey Pandas, Describe The Perfect Love Of Your Life (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
I would like someone who is kind, funny, smart, not afraid to be emotional, nonjudgmental, and loving. As far as looks go, anything above 5/10 is great, 7/10 would be amazing. I don’t really care what gender they are as long as they have a good personality.
#2
Someone who I could quietly goof off with in a museum downtown, yknow? I’d like that.
#3
I would prefer to find someone who is handsome/cute. I need someone who is not an idiot. But, idiot encompasses so much. (loyal, nice, kind, smart, confident, let’s me be me, not controlling) most important “works with me because of my difficult past”
#4
Looks don’t matter much to me, I need someone who is absolutely bat-s**t crazy. I want someone who I can be goofy with, and do all the crazy things my boring friends won’t do with me.
#5
My best friend
#6
Well I don’t really care about looks. I need someone who is as awkward as me. I need them to be nice and they have to let me be myself. They can’t be controlling and they can’t be jealous all the time. They need a fashion sense and they have to love animals as much as me. I would love to have someone who works with kids, animals, or the hospitality business. They should always have time for me and my needs and will be proud of my accomplishments. So basically my lovely friend.
#7
If I were to have a partner it would be a friend. No romance. Just me and my friend.
#8
I would love someone who is intelligent, humourous, affectionate, and non-judgemental. I would love someone who loves to explore and be adventurous, but not reckless.
#9
i would like a girl who i can be goofy with and is also an introvert. like me. someone who is not a popular kid and is nice and funny. looks dont matter to me tbh
#10
i just want someone that would care about me and play video games with me
#11
i just want a funny and good person.
