Hey Pandas, Describe The Happiest Moment Of Your Life So Far (Closed)

I want to hear all the good times you’ve had in your life, feel free to describe as many as you want!
#1
It’s hard to pick just one, but here’s something that made me really happy recently- I ended up in a conversation with someone online, and we somehow started talking about bugs. I really love bugs, and it turns out they do too. We’ve been talking about bugs for a couple weeks now- cool ones we’ve found, which ones we want to have as pets, awesome bug-related experiences we’ve had, etc. We’ve also started referring to each other as “bug friend,” which I love. I introduced them to one of my other weird interests and now they’re really into it too. I love talking to them because they have so much enthusiasm and appreciation for little things that most people overlook, and we understand each other’s fascination with bugs that might seem weird to others.
TL;DR, I met someone who shares my very enthusiastic obsession with bugs, and talking to them is really fun.
#2
… just every day. Every conversation. Every time I think about her-which is often. Ik this is cheesy but she really is my world and I hope she knows this. Can’t wait for our 1 yr anniversary and when we’re no longer long distance ❤️
#3
Seeing my husband’s face when he gets home from work
#4
Meeting my boyfriend for the first time. He’s the only person who can make me genuinely smile, I think about him all the time, not a minute goes by that I don’t think about him. He completes me, he brings out the best in me and he sees me for who I truly am and not who I thought I was. I’m hooked on him, I love him to pieces, I want him to be my husband in the future. Sorry, I forgot about what I was saying, I got distracted by how much I love him. Young love is special, it’s a kind of magic.
#5
Idk if I’ve ever had a ‘moment’ that was super happy and didn’t get retroactively f****d up (it happens to most good things I’ve learned) but I had a week of overnight camp last summer and it was genuinely amazing. I felt way safer and more free than I ever feel at home. I’m going to volunteer at more overnights with the same camp next summer.
#6
The day i got my furry best friend, my now 8 year old Maltipoo. He was about 2 months old and so small, he could fit in the palm of your hand. From that day forward i take him everywhere, he comforts me, and we eat together, usual pet and owner stuff :)
#7
Not a singluar moment. Every single time I interact with my crush, I feel so happy and I feel lovely. The best moments with her was when she calmed me down in the chemistry lab and the other best one was when she loved the stickers I gave her. Her favourite sticker was one which I designed and it was a cartoon apple that was saying “You’re the apple of my eye”
#8
Not one moment, sorry.
1) I was talking to my mum about volleyball and let me tell you, that short 1 min felt amazing when I realised I could talk freely about what I love without holding back. (In fear of boring someone)
2). I just got 3 new books yesterday so, happy!
3) when I hugged my dad yesterday. It is something so simple but I really liked that hug. Felt like a big pillow and I was honestly so happy I had an amazing dad.
#9
This one’s hard, because every moment I spend with my wife is better than the last…
#10
Happiest times are when I was a boy and playing hockey with cricket bats in the driveway with my two brothers (or other such games). Jump forward about 35 years to now – sitting on the sofa with my wife resting her feet on me, peaceful and content. Can’t decide between these moments – all are precious.
#11
Lighting fireworks on the last day of primary school with three friends when I was twelve! The whole day was awesome!
Follow Us