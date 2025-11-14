Hey Pandas, Could You Share A Story Of An Animal Saving Your Life? (Closed)

Animals are incredible. Has your pet, or any animal, ever saved your life – whether in a literal or non-literal sense?

#1

TRIGGER WARNING —- When I overdosed in the middle of the night, my dog barked to wake my parents up and I got sent to the hospital and lived. This happened twice. Now she comforts me whenever I’m feeling down and helps me not be suicidal.

#2

I had serious depression until my family got my hamster. I can’t upload a pic here tho.

