Hey Pandas, Comment On This Post If You Want To Become Friends (Closed)

by

I am asking you all this because in real life I have no friends.

#1

Howdy

#2

I would love to be friends

#3

Yup! 😜

What are some of your interests?

#4

comment

#5

Hello! I’m a returning member, haven’t been on in a few months

#6

Hi

im in middle school (saw your comments)

#7

hi! I’m fourteen (saw your comments on the posts above)

#8

Heyy

#9

You can never have too many online friends :)

I don’t share too much personal info online, but I’m under 18 if that helps.

#10

heyy :)

#11

Does this mean there are more people to borrow money from?

