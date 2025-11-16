Hey Pandas, Can You Name Two Opposite Stereotypes That People In One Culture Believe About People In Another Culture? (Closed)

Italians often believe the stereotype that Americans are lazy and don’t want to work, at the same time that they believe that Americans do nothing but work and don’t know how to enjoy life.
This is particularly frustrating for me as an Italian-American, born and raised in the US and now living in Italy.
When I lived in the US I was discriminated against as an Italian and in Italy, I’m discriminated against as an American.
#1
Not from the same culture but I found it extremely ironic.
I met a nice group of american women in a integration course that we migrants need to do in Belgium. Colombian, venezuelans, salvador etc, very nice people. But like many very prejudiced. Once we were talking about migrants and stereotypes and one started talking about “muslims” (not that they are a nationality but ok) saying how they are criminals, lazy and want to live out the system and don’t integrate. A few of them agreed with her.
I explained her that the same things that she was saying about them are said about latin american migrants in spain, my country. She was very surprised to hear that they were seen as bad and not “normal people”. I hope that they understood that those stereotypes were wrong both for the muslim community and for the latin one.
#2
Canadians are opposite to Americans but more like Americans than not.
#3
In the US it’s a stereotype that the Chinese would always say an R for an L. In Germany it’s the other way around. They can’t do both, can they?
#4
all german yell angerly,
and all americans are extremely overweight and all “mah freedom.”
