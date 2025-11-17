Hey Pandas, Can You Make Up A Quote? (Closed)

I am fed up with all these BP posts with quotes from famous people or films. It’s Lazy Panda content, not Bored Panda content. So let’s create our own list. Make up a quote, no matter how daft, and attribute it to yourselves. Anything goes that is good natured, funny or bizarre. No offensive quotes, no attacking other Pandas, and no homophobia, transphobia, racism etc etc.
#1
When in doubt, add more eyeliner.
–rose
#2
Mushrooms are our saviours , worship them. – Nathaniel.
#3
“Why is life?” -Bean
#4
“Sometimes dying is not the greatest sacrifice. Sometimes the greatest sacrifice is choosing to get up and live.”
– Lil Miss Hobbit
#5
Damn all these are really sassy 💀💀💀
Hi, yes I actually took the assignment seriously and came up with a positive quote:
“Don’t take the challenge ahead as a burden, rather as a way to improve yourself.” – Tiramisu
#6
“Life is like a rose, you’ll endure many thorns before reaching the beauty of the flower, sometimes we need to endure pain to get through the happy parts on our way.”
#7
“If you can’t take the rainbow, get out of the rain”
-Gambit22 (To homophobes)
#8
Creativity is a state of mind.
#9
I have created this quote a few months ago, I even have it in my bio! I’ll share it here. ‘A storm will eventually brew. It will be full of woe and adversities. Yet like all storms, they will elapse as time goes on. So look forward to the light amidst the gloomy clouds.’ :)
#10
And one for my friend Jules, who famously said: “Just let me say it my way, it sounds better.”
#11
“What am I doing? I’m being awesome, that’s what I’m doing, and I’m never going to stop being awesome.” -Charlie
#12
The camel spider is technically a spider, which makes it funny looking camel. – Nathaniel.
#13
Got the beans.
– taswell
#14
A friendship can’t be messed up unless the person is messed up – a friend of mine
#15
If your dead then I’m dead, and if I’m dead the world is doomed- the avenging knight
#16
“If you’re not happy with your performance, don’t beat yourself up about it. Beat up the judges instead.”
#17
“Twinkle twinkle little star Where the beep is my phone”- Loki
#18
Stop tryna be who u were before the ex, before the abuse, before the depression, before the rape. Be who YOU wanna be not just ur trauma
#19
Breathing is an underrated tool. Don’t forget to use it.
#20
Life is like a box of chocolates? No it’s a puzzle. You need to figure it out. For some people it’s easier than others. Sometimes ur missing a few pieces, or need to help someone else or vice versa. Sometimes the picture doesn’t make any sense, but the details are beautiful. Sometimes the details look blurry or random but the full picture is beautiful. Sometimes u can’t finish the puzzle or pieces get taken away or broken. Chocolates? Those are for snacks while u work -me
#21
Sometimes the best color of the alphabet is a big fat 100.
#22
There is no word that can describe the pain of being bored in school. There is 3 words; when is lunch? – Cosmologist wannabe.
#23
Have you been reading my search history?! -me
#24
Changing yourself and your life is painful and hard work. But so often worth it.
#25
“A soaring bird will always sink a little until it reaches the next updraft. Some of the updrafts are further away from each other. But that bird will either adjust or continue soaring toward the next draft of air that lifts it upward. Be like that bird and always keep your wings outstretched.”
#26
Banning books is only two letters away from burning books, and that’s only one word away from burning humans. Censorship is a slippery slope that leads to the fall of humanity.-Sara
#27
“Life is full of… erm… full of… I forgor 💀”
-Mysteria
#28
There is always time for cute dog videos. ALWAYS.
-Skyla King
#29
“BARlines separate the me-HEH-sher-HERS”
-my beloved choir teacher :)
#30
question: if johnny has two and a half friends and they get divorced who has more custody
my choir teacher: bob
me: JOHNNY AGES OUT IN 0.005 SECONDS SO NO ONE HAS CUSTODY AND THEN HE GETS CUSTODY OVER THE HALF FRIEND AND THEN UHH MARRIES THE FULL ONE IDK WHICH ONE AND UH YEAH.
everyone else: idk
ugh theyre all so boring 😒 my choir teacher obviously had the best answer
#31
Why???
– Mermeow the confused cat!
#32
Hello reality and “all that is true” , when oxymoron was defined, it was just for you.
Made this my personal quote decade’s ago, and it’s just mine.
#33
This is a real quote
“I dreamed I was on Bored Panda and there were avocados, like, avocados”
– Mermeow Overlord
#34
“My name is Jack Marston”
Jack Marston
#35
“why does my coffee always taste like almonds when I’m with you?”
-Me when around any bp member
#36
Ya bloody wanker
-Constantine
#37
“words can’t hurt me, because I cant read”
Rip Van ;)le
