Hey Pandas, Can You Make Me Feel Better?

Hi Pandas. I’m feeling really down right now. Could you all help me feel better?
#1
I’m just gonna share fun facts:
💛Cuddling heals wounds and depression
✨Male puppies let female puppies win fights🏆
A group of bunnies are called a “Fluffle”🐰
💘Cows have best friends
👉A huddle was invented to help deaf players communicate👂
Some snakes and owls live together in harmony🤟
Couple’s heartbeat synchronize💕
🎵Bats sings love songs🎵
🧤A village in India plants a tree ⏳ every time a baby girl is born🎄
The ozone layer is healing🩹
🧚♀️Welsh legend says that corgis were gifted to us by fairies🧚♂️
✔The world’s second largest coral reef is no longer in danger💗
Manatees are also known a s “floaty potatoes”🥔
The world’s smallest surviving baby weighed as much as an apple🍎
💜People email love letters to trees in Australia💜
I’m done, hope this made you feel a little better. Also, please tell me your favourite fact. Mine is the corgi one.👌
#2
Did you know that otters holf hands while sleeping so they don’t frift away from each other? And penguins propose to each other with pretty pebbles
#3
Just want to let you all know- dinogirlvt forgot her password. ik her and she loves all the responses and she’s feeling much better. She told me all the videos were so nice and adorable and her favorite fact is the manatee one.
#4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dCQTBHL36Q
Also, why are you sad?
#5
*spouts dad jokes*
#6
I mean this in the best possible way. You are here, I don’t know you, and you don’t know me. We are all here, and as hard as life might be, and as much as it will kick you down, you are still worth getting up for, whether you do it on your own or with someone else’s help. Every person has their own individual life, and sometimes you need to hear and know that it is meant when I say you are amazing because you are here. There is still so much goodness and love in the world, even if your perspective of what that may be is different from mine, you deserve any that finds you and more. Sending positive vibes out to you, I hope this helped!
#7
You’re amazing and beautiful and I believe you can get through anything if you try, and if you ever feel like you can’t, look back at everything that you’ve already gone through and survived. I believe in youu
#8
Count your blessings. One by one list them as you think of them. They can be even the simplest things (like having something for dinner tonight, enough gas to get to work, a roof over your head or a bed to sleep in tonight) and I promise you will feel better afterward. Try it…
#9
I don’t know you but I bet you are a wonderful person and you’re here for something and you are loved by someone even if you don’t realize it. Don’t forget that you are beautiful, smart, talented and amazing. So just keep being you no matter what anyone says
#10
Simple – You have plenty of friends and support here on BP! We are a friendly and supportive bunch so come and chat ; ) Good luck.
#11
Death does not exist. When anything ‘dies’ the energy from that being is translated into another form of energy. Energy cannot be created or destroyed. It simply changes form. This means that for all the loved ones lost, their energy remains. Eternally. I found this bit of science most comforting and I hope you do too.
#12
I know I have already sent a note on here but check out the other post on here – What makes you happy.
#13
It’s okay to not feel okay. It’s part of being human. Be kind and gentle to yourself – you deserve it.
#14
And otters have a pocket to keep their favourite rock
