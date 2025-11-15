Hey Pandas! Brag About Something

by

Tell me something you’re really proud about.

#1

I said three whole words to the guy I like today. *stands proudly*

#2

I am proud of my sewing skills

#3

I’m a really good archer. And I would also say I am very good at drawing but nobody gets excited about them as much as I do.

#4

I’m bragging that I can’t brag about what I want to brag about because of an NDA.

#5

I’m 15 years old and I can dunk on a regulation hoop

#6

When I was 7, I had a lemonade stand with one of my friends, and we raised $114 and donated it to our local animal shelter.

#7

Peter Schmeichel once called me a wanker.

As a Leeds fan, I was so pleased to have upset him. And he was right, I am! My parents are so proud, I’m sure.

NOTE: He was playing for Manchester United and there is a great deal of animosity between the two teams.

#8

I am proud of my rapping skills, I feel like I have improved when it comes to writing raps.

#9

I wrote a novel, a dream I’ve had for 9 years :)

#10

I’m proud that I’ve never been on an airplane.

#11

I own a lego sniper roughly 4 feet long, with a attachable scope. It’s barrel has been lengthened 3 or 4 times by now.

I have many other lego creations, but that is one of my favorite

#12

#13

Got into best college for commerce in my country.

#14

Ummmmmmm………i haz no accomplishments :(

#15

I got 2.3k on tik tok @ssundeefan1

#16

my parents haven’t disowned me for watching Protogen animation memes…… YET

#17

My kitty moo also I horseback ride and cheerlead.

#18

my book on Wattpad reached 200 views a week ago! @ABuddingFangirl if your a KOTLC fan.

