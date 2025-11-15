Hey Pandas! Brag About Something

Tell me something you’re really proud about.
#1
I said three whole words to the guy I like today. *stands proudly*
#2
I am proud of my sewing skills
#3
I’m a really good archer. And I would also say I am very good at drawing but nobody gets excited about them as much as I do.
#4
I’m bragging that I can’t brag about what I want to brag about because of an NDA.
#5
I’m 15 years old and I can dunk on a regulation hoop
#6
When I was 7, I had a lemonade stand with one of my friends, and we raised $114 and donated it to our local animal shelter.
#7
Peter Schmeichel once called me a wanker.
As a Leeds fan, I was so pleased to have upset him. And he was right, I am! My parents are so proud, I’m sure.
NOTE: He was playing for Manchester United and there is a great deal of animosity between the two teams.
#8
I am proud of my rapping skills, I feel like I have improved when it comes to writing raps.
#9
I wrote a novel, a dream I’ve had for 9 years :)
#10
I’m proud that I’ve never been on an airplane.
#11
I own a lego sniper roughly 4 feet long, with a attachable scope. It’s barrel has been lengthened 3 or 4 times by now.
I have many other lego creations, but that is one of my favorite
#12
#13
Got into best college for commerce in my country.
#14
Ummmmmmm………i haz no accomplishments :(
#15
I got 2.3k on tik tok @ssundeefan1
#16
my parents haven’t disowned me for watching Protogen animation memes…… YET
#17
My kitty moo also I horseback ride and cheerlead.
#18
my book on Wattpad reached 200 views a week ago! @ABuddingFangirl if your a KOTLC fan.
