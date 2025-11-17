Hey Pandas, Are My Dad’s Requests Weird? (Closed)

I’m 19 and I still live with my dad. Is it weird that he requests me to shower everyday, let him know when I order a package online and when it’s coming, and the fact I have to get permission from him to go hang out with people I know? He also asks me to tell the gender and age of ppl I hang out with as well.
You should shower even twice if you get sweaty and dusty, and by knowing the age of people you hang out he can see if you make positive choices on ppl you hang out with.
No 47 y old should hang out with a 19, even 25 y old
Sounds like you may have trust issues.
As in, he doesn’t trust you to make wise decisions in just the daily stuff. Maybe try taking action BEFORE he asks you to do things (always being clean and smelling nice, texting him “on my way home” when you leave a friend’s house, etc.) and I bet he will start backing off.
I am a similar age to you and I struggled with trust with my parents for a long time. It felt so nitpicky because they would give me rules like “You can’t wear jeans to church” or they always had to know who I was with and what I was doing.
When I started taking responsibility and letting them know the info first, then they backed off because they KNEW that my packages I ordered are just going to be Lord of the Rings t-shirts and dog toys, and that if I am not home by curfew there is a good reason and I will text them, and that if I wear jeans to church I will make sure to pair it with a nice blouse and still be presentable.
A little trust with parents goes a long way.
