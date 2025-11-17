Hey Pandas, Any Weird Food Combos?

Sometimes great tastes come from the unlikeliest of flavor couplings.
#1
Pizza and garlic aioli. It’s a lot better than it sounds, it’s amazing! I have a slight obsession with garlic aioli.
#2
Thin sliced apples and a mashed avocado on top of a frozen pizza (which is then cooked)
#3
Probably having roti with mayo is the weirdest food combination I’ve had
#4
French fries with chocolate shakes. Don’t deny until you try…
#5
This one I only recently discovered, but now I eat it whenever I have the chance.
Brace yourselves.
Hard boiled eggs with peri peri sauce.
#6
Plain, salty potato chips dipped in Nutella.
#7
Grilled cheese sandwich dipped in ketchup
#8
I poured a bowl of gold fish, marshmallows, and Oreos recently. I split the Oreos and stuck marshmallows on the cream side, eating the dry side alone. Then when there were no Oreos, I ate gold fish and marshmallows together.
It seems, for me, when it comes to sweet and salty snacks, I have no limits. I stuck Taco Bell’s nacho fries in my turkey sandwich from subway the other day. Gave me a nostalgia flavor. For some reason I said it tasted like a boardwalk.
And I’ve said this before, but I’ve eaten carrots and Kit Kats, pasta and syrup (hoping to add more), and lots of paper. Lots of it. You know when you bite off the paper on straws? I just eat it.
I’m fully prepared to be called a monster now.
#9
Takis and hot chocolate (:
#10
Peanut butter (unsweetened) and pesto combined make a great condiment for BBQ.
#11
It’s not super unusual, but I love bacon with maple syrup on it :)
#12
Tomatoes and mustard :3
#13
Rice and sugar. My brother likes it. I hate it.
#14
Nutella nad bacon sandwich
#15
Cheez-Its (white cheddar) and creamy peanut butter.
#16
Ketchup and Apple slices. Mm-hm. Very unusual, but not bad.
#17
Grape jelly smothered on a rare flame grilled burger with Colby Jack cheese…Don’t judge me, I’m a wolf of course…
#18
Fritos and peanut butter
#19
mustard on anything >:)
#20
Toast, peanut butter and grapes.
#21
Hard boiled eggs and mini dill pickles
#22
Strawberries dipper in honey. its so sweet i love it sm, try it sometimes!
#23
School Pizza (US) dipped in Ketchup…
#24
Latest video doing round in India is Tea with Banana,
there is a manhunt and bounty already to catch this person alive.
#25
Apple sandwich with either peanut butter or melted swiss cheese on toast. Not all three at once, though.
#26
Cheetos and Ranch. Also, when I was a kid my mom would spread butter on a flour tortilla and then put pickle slices down the middle and roll it up
#27
Cheetos and Ranch. Also, when I was a kid my mom would spread butter on a flour tortilla and then put pickle slices down the middle and roll it up
#28
Fried turkey and soy sauce. Also turkey with noodles, but I think that isn’t as odd.
#29
Boiled egg with tiny bit if Caesar dressing and Frank’s hot sauce ..not too weird ?
#30
Orange juice and buttermilk. It’s like an Orange Julius. So refreshing on a hot day.
#31
More of a mixed drink, and probably not super weird, but hot chocolate and red wine is a great drink for the winter time.
Fruit and chocolate, even in liquid form, is a great pairing.
#32
goldfish and nutella
#33
Toast spread with butter and marmite and then topped with avocado…it’s an acquired taste, but delicious nonetheless
#34
A New Zealand/ Kiwi thing…a sandwich made with plain white bread, spread with butter and marmite and filled with potato chips. Very tasty!
#35
I have posted this before but GRAPES DIPPED IN MUSTARD YESSS
#36
Meatloaf and ketchup and Grilled chicken with steak sause
#37
Not super weird but, put a bite/slice of strawberry in your mouth together with a green grape. Chew them together. You’re welcome 😉
#38
My husband smears peanut butter on his corn on the cob instead of butter. I’ve considered divorce.
#39
Cottage cheese with a little pickle relish on it.
#40
1 – hot chips in soft drink (but u gotta have chicken salt)
2 – peanut butter and nutella sandwiches
3 – jatz with tomato sauce
#41
In Australia there is a particularly vile condiment called Vegemite and it is loved by probably almost the entire population of people. I think it is the most disgusting substance on earth, unworthy of even being called edible. HOWEVER, when I mix some of this stomach-churning spread with some raspberry jam (raspberry jelly for the Americans) and then spread it on a buttered croissant, I find it to be the most delicious thing in the world. This is the only way I can eat Vegemite and it has to be on a croissant (preferably the Coles ones that you heat up in your oven), because toast just isn’t the same.
But yes. I would say Vegemite and raspberry jam is a reasonably bizarre combination, at least all my Australian friends think it is weird and disgusting.
#42
I like peanut butter and Miracle Whip sandwiches. Don’t knock it ’til you try it!
#43
PeanutButter, bacon and cheddar cheese sandwiches.
Follow Us