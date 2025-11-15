Hey Pandas, An Ironic Or Just Outright Hilarious Mistake A Teacher Made (Closed)

Everyone knows that teachers make mistakes. But…teachers usually do not admit these mistakes. Today, my Grammar teacher made a very ironic mistake: “The future bring, brings, brang, will bring many more inventions.”
#1
One time we were taking a test that was worth 50% of our grade and my teacher left the answer key on her desk in front of the projector. – _ –
#2
Not that big of a mistake but, my teacher once called reindeer dinosaurs.
#3
teacher: “social media is bad for u. ima share a video on why”
*shares screen* *immediate screen: instagram home*
#4
the classic, accidentally saying orgasam instead of organism
#5
My math teacher will sometimes call my classmate “Frazier” Instead of his first name. She is 49, so she must have watched that show. I laugh every time…. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Follow Us