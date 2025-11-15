Hey Pandas, An Ironic Or Just Outright Hilarious Mistake A Teacher Made (Closed)

by

Everyone knows that teachers make mistakes. But…teachers usually do not admit these mistakes. Today, my Grammar teacher made a very ironic mistake: “The future bring, brings, brang, will bring many more inventions.”

#1

One time we were taking a test that was worth 50% of our grade and my teacher left the answer key on her desk in front of the projector. – _ –

#2

Not that big of a mistake but, my teacher once called reindeer dinosaurs.

#3

teacher: “social media is bad for u. ima share a video on why”
*shares screen* *immediate screen: instagram home*

#4

the classic, accidentally saying orgasam instead of organism

#5

My math teacher will sometimes call my classmate “Frazier” Instead of his first name. She is 49, so she must have watched that show. I laugh every time…. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
