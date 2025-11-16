Hey Pandas, AITA For Asking My Friend A Question In Math Class? (Closed)

by

My teacher (let’s call him Mr. X) gives an entry task every other day. On this one, he let us use a calculator.

My calculator apparently couldn’t handle fractions and exponents so I asked my friend if I could borrow his for a bit. Mr. X sees this and gets mad at me for “not doing what I told you to do.” Which was to write down the question in my comp book. Keep in mind that below the question, it said to DISCUSS IT WITH YOUR TABLE PARTER.

I just told Mr. X that I had just opened the book a few seconds ago and was asking my friend about the calculator.

He yells at me stating that me saying “I just opened the book” was disrespectful and rude and that I should never say such things again.

I basically just sat down and shut up for the rest of the class. AITA?

#1

nta teacher needs to relax

#2

NTA. There’s nothing wrong with asking for a calculator.

#3

nta, your teacher is kinda stupid ngl…
so let me get this straight, you need help with math, ask for a calculator because your one was being annoying, and when you explain this to the teacher, he gets pissed and yells at you? That’s just cringe…

