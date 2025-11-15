Hey Pandas, According To The Bible, Are You Making It To Heaven? Why Or Why Not? (Closed)

This is not meant to be offensive. I believe that if you’re a good person, you’re going to heaven (or the equivalent of heaven in your religion; I personally am atheist, I don’t believe in god, but I believe in some sort of afterlife). No matter if you have tattoos, weren’t baptized, are gay, whatever! Even if the Bible says that if you have any sort of tattoo, you’re going to hell, I think that if you’re a genuinely good human being, you’ll make it to heaven.
#1
I didn’t know there was such a thing as Autism awareness month. I am on the Autism spectrum. I absolutely agree with you, just because you are LGBTQ+ doesn’t mean you are going to hell. You can be a really nice gay/trans person and still not go to hell. My brother always wanted tattoos but with a specific meaning behind them. Doesn’t it surprise you how many things you can comment on or say that end up to people talking about religion? Every time I say what I believe, people ask “Why, its not bad”. It might not be bad in their eyes. But in my eyes its wrong. Ex. Havinf s*x before marriage.
#2
I think I’m a good person. But according to the Bible (and some homophobic guy in the 40s I think) , I’m going to hell. One, I like girls. Two, I wasn’t baptized. I also plan on getting a tattoo sometime in my life.
Disclaimer: I completely respect all religions, because all religions teach love and respect of all people in some way. There are certain PEOPLE in some religions I don’t agree with. I agree with a lot of what’s in the Bible. Love thy neighbor, be honest, etc. But I don!t like when religions teach hate towards a specific group of people. Nobody is going to hell purely because they’re gay. That’s just a fact. If you disagree, we can argue in the comments or something.
Stay safe! 🏳️🌈
Follow Us