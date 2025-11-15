Hey Members Of The LGBTQ+ Community, How Do You Deal With Homophobia, Transphobia, And Biphobia? Do You Try To Use Logic Or Use Humor? (Closed)

I’m bi and haven’t come out to anyone except my parents and a few friends. Nobody’s been homophobic/biphobic towards me yet, but I’m sure they will eventually. How do you respond to homophobia/transphobia/biphobia?
#1
Okay so honestly depends on 5 questions I ask my self: Is this person a real threat? Am I in the mood to deal with sh!t? Should I have some fun? What could I do in any scenario? And lastly, can I beat this person in a fist fight?
Depending on those answers that how it goes, I’m bored so ima share a few stories:
Kid 1: Lol, your gay
Kid 2: Ewwww no homo
Me: SHADUP!!!! IM GAY
Kid 1: *hits kid*
Kid 2: ah~ hit me harder daddy
Kid 1: eww no homo lol
Me: *smirks at friends*
Me: walks near them *looking at him in the eyes* ✨iM gAy✨
Person: YOUR GOING TO HELL!!!!
Me: boo what’s so wrong with that? It’s a place full of gay people, how bad could it be?
Person: THATS SO SINFUL
Me: bich my existence is a sin
Person: GOD SAYS ONE MAN AND ONE WOMAN!!!!
Me: he also said no hate
Person: HOW RUDE!!!! GO TO HELL
Me: okay! See ya there
#2
Like I said in the description, I haven’t encountered any homophobia towards me yet. But I’ve come up with a few responses.
________________
“Homosexuality is a disease!”
-pulls down mask- -coughs LOUDLY on them- “haha ur gay now.”
________________
“You!re going to hell!”
“I wasn’t baptized- I’m going to hell anyway.”
Or
“Ofc I am! Hell is where all the gay theater kids are! Why wouldn’t I want to go there?”
________________
“Homosexuality is a sin!”
“Don’t tell me you haven’t sinned at all in your life! I mean, doesn’t the Bible say that we’re all sinners? And what about love thy neighbor? Hate the sin love the sinner?”
______________
That’s about it! Stay safe, and happy Autism Awareness Month!
#3
“Asexuality and Aromanticness (is that it?) aren’t real sexualities”
>Wow, I just love not having a sexuality, don’t you?
“Asexuality and Aromanticness are mental problems”
>Yes, despite being completely healthy I have a mental illness because I don’t feel attraction. Your logic really makes sense.
#4
I have dealt with homophobes online and my advice is to ignore them, downvote their post/comment and report it. Also my fave clapback(would it be considered that?) I’ve heard online is it’s called the bible, not the straightble.
#5
hello, I’m bi, typically i try to do both but usually i’m not up for the challenge of debating my entire family without outing myself
#6
Depends. If it is just a light comment like the f-slur, or subtle homo/bi/transphobic references, call them out, or smile and flip them off, then walk away like the god dam royal you are.
Witty comments are always good too, as well as sass.
If they are screaming in your face, report them to a trustworthy adult. Or
1. Keep your cool, smile at them, inCREASE THE SASS LEVELS TO EXTREME. It will make them look like a serious idiot.
2. If you don’t care what happens and don’t want to deal with their bull****, scream back, louder and more chaotically. See how they react to that!
