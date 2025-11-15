Hey Hogwarts Pandas, Describe Your Day At Hogwarts To Me (Closed)

Be fun creative and what ever you want!
#1
I am Ravenclaw. But I would like to mess around with people by using my wand.
#2
I am Slytherin going to school with my Gryffindor friend. She likes locking me in the closets so I am sitting in one waiting for her to let me out. Later I am planning to go on the roof and chill then go to the dungeons and listen to my music and draw and I will do some homework.
#3
#4
I am a Hufflepuff but I believe inside I’m a Ravenclaw so I’m a Huffleclaw! and I’d do all the basic stuff😄. I know that sounds boring but still. then maybe I’d sneak into the library and stay up all night reading or maybe sneak into the kitchen and hang out w/ the house elves and maybe, just maybe sneak into Hogsmeade and raid Honey Dukes. Who want’s to go w/ me?🤫
